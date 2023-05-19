Galway stroll to Treaty win

Treaty United 0 Galway United 3

Galway United maintained their top-tier draw, with a routine win on Shannonside, over 10-man Treaty United. A red card shown to home defender Andy Spain came after the away side had opened up a two-goal buffer, and they eased to a valuable three points against a club they’ve let to lose against in nine meetings.

First half-goals via a David Hurley penalty and a Francley Lomboto strike did the damage to preserve the Tribesmen’s good form, making it 14 wins from 15, and three on the trot since their loss to Longford at the start of the month. Sub Ibrahim Keita netted the final effort late in the second half.

Tommy Barrett’s Treaty perhaps didn’t enjoy the attacking quality that had seen them score 12 goals on their way to four consecutive victories. In fact, the only opening of note was a Martin Coughlan effort on 13 minutes, which was deflected narrowly wide.

Galway’s defensive prowess is perhaps no surprise, as they’ve now stamped in nine clean sheets against their First Division peers.

This game wasn’t without controversy, as the heavily disputed breakthrough penalty awarded after twenty minutes came against Andy Spain. A long Ed McCarthy throw-in was flicked on and Spain handled, with referee Chris Sheehan awarding the spot kick.

Dispatched successfully by Hurley, the visitors never looked back after this 20th minute effort. Barrett was incensed by a late challenge on rising teenage talent, Darren Nwankwo. The foul saw Rob Manley awarded a yellow card, despite the cries for more from the vocal home following.

Spain would receive his first yellow on 30 minutes for a foul on Lomboto. His second arrived on the hour mark, clipping McCarthy who just about to reach the penalty area after a mazy run.

Enda Curran had two penalty appeals waved away but Treaty can have few complaints about the second goal. Galway breezed down their right flank and Manley centred for Lomboto who was unmarked at the back, easily stroking home to double the lead.

Keita’s late strike a rare highlight in a forgettable second half of action.

Treaty United: S Hallahan; S Christopher, A Spain, D Nwankwo, M Ludden (C); M Coughlan (C Kelly 46), C Conroy (A O’Donnell 65), A Byrne (S Kirkland 83), L Devitt; D George (R Lynch 83); E Curran (W Armshaw 68).

Galway United: B Clarke; C O’Keeffe (E O’Connor 46), M Nugent, K Brouder, R Donelon; C McCormack (C); E McCarthy (M McCullagh 88), D Hurley, V Borden (S. Healy 88), F Lomboto (M Rowe 84); R Manley (I Keita 66).

Referee: C Sheehan (Cork).