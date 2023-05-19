Longford cruise to 3-0 win over Wexford

Longford Town took three much needed points with a comfortable victory over a disappointing Wexford FC in this Division 1 game played at Ferrycarrig Park
Longford cruise to 3-0 win over Wexford

THREE POINTS: Longford Town took three much needed points. File pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 21:45
Brendan Furlong

Wexford FC 0 Longford Town 3

Longford Town took three much needed points with a comfortable victory over a disappointing Wexford FC in this Division 1 game played at Ferrycarrig Park.

Both sides spent the opening ten minutes sizing one another up with the result much of the early football was played around midfield.

Wexford were enjoying most of the possession but showed little creativity up front as they struggled to prise open the visitors' back four.

Longford gradually played their way into the game with James Ibrahim causing some problems down the left at he continually stretched the home defence.

With little sign of a breakthrough through the opening half hour neither keeper had a worthwhile attempt on goal to deal with.

However, approaching the break the game was transformed when Longford struck for two goals in a three minute spell.

Having built quickly down the right a long ball was hit into the area. Keeper Heffernan misjudged the flight of the ball leaving Beineon O'Brien-Whitemarsh to head into an unguarded net on forty minutes.

Three minutes later, following a fine run and cross from James Ibrahim, it was Josh Gurghi who applied the finish from a few metres out to leave it 0-2 at the interval, leaving the home side no doubt shellshocked by that late two goal blast.

Wexford sought out an early second half goal. Longford looked the more composed side and had a quick counter attack out of defence and all but secured the points after sixty-four minutes when O'Brien-Whitemarsh found the net from close range to make it 0-3.

Wexford FC: Heffernan, Lynch, Douglas (Tallon 78), Boyle, McCann, Dobbs, Hanratty, Dunne, Piper, Corbally, Webb.

Longford Town: Harrington, Elworthy, O'Brien-Whitemarsh, Verdon, Giurgi, Fay, Ibrahim (Priost 80), Byrne, Senderiuk, O'Connor, Farrell (Armstrong 59).

Referee: Alan Patchell.

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp hails departing quartet with special praise for Milner and Firmino Jurgen Klopp hails departing quartet with special praise for Milner and Firmino
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - DW Stadium Wigan deducted four points for next season after failing to pay players’ wages
Liverpool v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round Jurgen Klopp 'can't see' Caoimhín Kelleher leaving Liverpool 
<p>SIGNING OFF: Jake Humphrey attending the ARIAS - Audio and Radio Industry Awards, at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire</p>

Jake Humphrey to leave BT Sport after 10 years in presenting role

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd