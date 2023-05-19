Longford cruise to 3-0 win over Wexford

Wexford FC 0 Longford Town 3

Longford Town took three much needed points with a comfortable victory over a disappointing Wexford FC in this Division 1 game played at Ferrycarrig Park.

Both sides spent the opening ten minutes sizing one another up with the result much of the early football was played around midfield.

Wexford were enjoying most of the possession but showed little creativity up front as they struggled to prise open the visitors' back four.

Longford gradually played their way into the game with James Ibrahim causing some problems down the left at he continually stretched the home defence.

With little sign of a breakthrough through the opening half hour neither keeper had a worthwhile attempt on goal to deal with.

However, approaching the break the game was transformed when Longford struck for two goals in a three minute spell.

Having built quickly down the right a long ball was hit into the area. Keeper Heffernan misjudged the flight of the ball leaving Beineon O'Brien-Whitemarsh to head into an unguarded net on forty minutes.

Three minutes later, following a fine run and cross from James Ibrahim, it was Josh Gurghi who applied the finish from a few metres out to leave it 0-2 at the interval, leaving the home side no doubt shellshocked by that late two goal blast.

Wexford sought out an early second half goal. Longford looked the more composed side and had a quick counter attack out of defence and all but secured the points after sixty-four minutes when O'Brien-Whitemarsh found the net from close range to make it 0-3.

Wexford FC: Heffernan, Lynch, Douglas (Tallon 78), Boyle, McCann, Dobbs, Hanratty, Dunne, Piper, Corbally, Webb.

Longford Town: Harrington, Elworthy, O'Brien-Whitemarsh, Verdon, Giurgi, Fay, Ibrahim (Priost 80), Byrne, Senderiuk, O'Connor, Farrell (Armstrong 59).

Referee: Alan Patchell.