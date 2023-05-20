Dion Fanning: Man City’s dominance is a reason for despair not celebration

When the film director Mike Nichols looked around to cast an actor to play the role of Benjamin Braddock in the movie, The Graduate, his friend Robert Redford was desperate for the part.

Nichols looked at beautiful, blond, blue-eyed Robert Redford and wondered if he knew what it was like to be Benjamin Braddock, to be forlorn and unlucky in love.

“You can’t play it,” Nichols would recall telling Redford. “You can never play a loser.”

Redford took this as an affront. “Of course I can play a loser,” he said. Nichols considered again the impossibly handsome actor and asked him a simple question. “Have you ever struck out with a girl?”. Redford looked at him blankly. “What do you mean?” he asked. “He wasn’t joking,” Nichols said later. The director would look elsewhere for the loser.

Manchester City were once one of English football’s tragicomic losers but those days are a distant memory. Now they are as unfamiliar with struggle and failure as Robert Redford. This is not to say that genius, hard work and excellence are not part of the Manchester City story. Nobody could dispute that they have been smarter than their rivals. But nobody has charged them with 115 counts of stupidity.

As Team Sky became the dominant force in cycling, they made great claims for the philosophy of marginal gains, that the extra one per cent in many areas would lead to great overall rewards. The cyclists had their own mattresses, duvets and pillows for hotels during races; their nights were monitored to ensure they got enough REM sleep; they had a data scientist described as a genius who dreamed of one day measuring motivation; Bradley Wiggins wasn’t permitted to lift his own suitcases into the car when travelling to the airport in case it caused an injury so his wife did it instead. On top of all those marginal gains, and the gains that became more contentious, Sky had one other significant advantage: their budget was twice that of all their rivals.

Four years ago, Manchester City beat Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final, a result which demonstrated the hold they had taken on the Premier League. On Wednesday night, Manchester City swatted away Real Madrid — 14-time winners of the European Cup and its current holders — as if they were Watford.

As a demonstration of all Pep Guardiola believes in, it was as close to anything he achieved with Barcelona. Arguably, this was even better because then Guardiola had the world’s greatest player, Lionel Messi.

This weekend, Manchester may claim their fifth Premier League title in six seasons and only the mediocre stand between them and a historic treble.

City are on course to finish the Premier League with more than 90 points again. They have beaten their closest rivals Arsenal by an aggregate score of 7-2 over their two league meetings. They have set a standard that seems impossible to match. What can others do to compete? What are others prepared to do to compete?

Manchester City’s ownership has allowed them to build meticulously. This week it was announced that Naby Keita will be among those Liverpool players leaving at the end of the season. He is Liverpool’s fourth most expensive signing of all time but his failure exposed a fault line at Liverpool which has been one of the reasons for their failure to challenge City again.

Last summer City signed Kalvin Phillips for €49 million. He may be sold this summer or perhaps he will blossom after a year as €100 million signing Jack Grealish has (on Wednesday night BT’s Jake Humphrey praised Guardiola’s “patience and long-term vision” in allowing Grealish to adapt). Whatever happens for Manchester City there is no jeopardy. They don’t know what striking out means. Any failure in recruitment never touches the sides. Manchester City’s options are limited only by football’s financial regulations. They always have the luxury of patience.

And yet, Manchester City do not capture the imagination the way Pep’s Barcelona side did, the way the only previous team to win the treble — Manchester United — did in 1999. “Football, bloody hell” Alex Ferguson exhaled after the Champions League final, a comment which captured an ethos, which told of the extremes of emotion that are always part of sport at its most bewitching. In 1999, United were the most powerful club in the Premier League and also the most compelling.

Despite Guardiola’s genius, Manchester City’s story is not a story for the imagination.

Instead of Messi, City have Sheikh Mansour to bridge the gaps where Guardiola’s genius is not quite enough.

Ownership by a petrostate has provided everything Guardiola needs but what is the price? As Amnesty International put it in 2018 “the success of the club has involved a close relationship with a country that relies on exploited migrant labour and locks up peaceful critics and human rights defenders.”

City must also, at some point in the future, deal with those 115 financial charges. They have said they welcome “the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position” The Times reported this week that City had lodged legal challenges against the legality of the investigation and the involvement of the head of the Premier League’s independent judicial panel, which appoints their disciplinary commission, as he is said to be an Arsenal fan.

The charges have been described by the New York Times as “almost certainly the greatest scandal to have hit the Premier League in the 31 years of its existence”. It could be four years until they are heard which must be as frustrating for City — aware as they are of the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence which could simply end the matter — as it is for those clubs competing with them.

Until then, these clubs will have to find a way to compete or the Premier League is in as much trouble as the rest of Europe. The key ingredient may not be genius.

Liverpool had one of those and they have been worn down and broken by their attempts to pursue Manchester City.

Who will mount a challenge? Newcastle United, driven by Saudi money, and maybe Manchester United, the greatest name in English football, where many fans long for a takeover from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani on the assumption that he too will have unlimited funds.

All of this comes at a price: the surrender of cultural institutions to owners who need them for their own ends. With that comes an erosion of interest, a dog that didn’t bark, an imagination not being captured as football crosses an invisible line.

When Michelle Smith returned from Atlanta with her three gold medals in 1996, the homecoming became one of those comical days when it was clear that what the public felt was different to how cheerleaders insisted the public would feel.

The rain was given as the reason. “It should have been glorious sunshine, if it had been, just think of how many people would have been able to come down here,” one commentator remarked as the streets of Dublin stayed relatively empty. Yet something else led people to hesitate.

For some, this has been a glorious week for football. They insist that rejoicing was required for a team driven with such obsessive energy by Guardiola and which plays football of extraordinary precision.

If you still believe that jeopardy is part of sport, if why and how Manchester City are doing this matters as much as how Pep Guardiola has done it, then this was a different type of week. If you believe those things, then this wasn’t a week to rejoice, but to despair.