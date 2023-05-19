Keith Treacy: 'Mr Shelbourne' Damien Duff a one LOI club man

Keith Treacy doesn’t believe Damien Duff will manage another League of Ireland club given how embedded he’s become within the fabric of Shelbourne.

There were similarities between Duff and Treacy – both left these shores for Blackburn Rovers as highly-rated wingers possessing a toolkit to have fans on the edges of their seats.

Treacy admits the burden of being branded Duff’s successor the minute he walked through the door at Blackburn didn’t sit well with him and it’s generally accepted his talent ought to have resulted in more than six caps.

These days, he’s back in Dublin living a healthy life, combining his work as a pundit with coaching St Patrick’s Athletic’s Under-17 squad.

Tonight, he’ll be working on Virgin Media’s live television broadcast of the meeting of Shels and St Patrick’s Athletic, a clash between the teams situated in fifth and sixth in the table.

“I didn’t see Damien going into management but he’s been outstanding in his 18 months so far,” said the 34-year-old.

“I first met him briefly, when we crossed paths at Blackburn, and then in Irish camps.

“He was very withdrawn then – shy and would rarely speak out. He would do his own thing, to the point of being close to a loner, but that was by his own choice.

2011: Damien Duff, Republic of Ireland, is replaced by team-mate Keith Treacy during the second half of an international friendly against Croatia. Pic: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

“If anything, he avoided the media but is the total opposite as a manager - getting involved and say things. I never saw him being this open, either in the dugout or the media.

“Could he manage anybody else in the Premier Division? Probably not, because he has nailed his colours to the mast. He is now Mr Shelbourne.

“The way he plays, he gets the most out of his players. They don’t score an awful lot of goals, but the one thing as a coach and a manager, nobody enjoys playing against Shelbourne.

“Every coach and manager wants to hear that about their team - nobody wants to play them. They are unbeaten in their last eight Premier Division games too, so they are not an easy touch, and now they’re looking towards European qualification.”

Duff was departing Blackburn in 2003 for his big-money move to Chelsea when another Dubliner was coming in. Though he would break into the Rovers first-team team at 19, he struggled for consistency and spoke in more recent years about his addiction demons.

“A lot of people made the comparison straight away between me and Damien, and in hindsight it probably didn’t do me any favours.” Treacy reflects.

“Damien went to Chelsea pretty sharpish and people were saying, ‘it’s okay, we have the next Damien Duff in the academy and it’s only a matter of time’.

“That was everywhere. I’d walk down to the receptionist and she’d say, ‘Oh my God, you even sound like Damien’. I couldn’t escape it.

“They were very big boots to fill, but it was grand. I enjoyed being in his shadow for a long time, but it was difficult at times as well.”

*Keith Treacy will be part of Virgin Media Television’s live coverage of Shelbourne vs St Patrick’s Athletic tonight. It is one of five live SSE Airtricity Premier Division games upcoming on VMTV.