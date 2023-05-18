Europa League: Mourinho's Roma to meet Sevilla in decider as serial competition winners conquer Juve 

The Rome side have now reached back-to-back European finals.
Europa League: Mourinho's Roma to meet Sevilla in decider as serial competition winners conquer Juve 

FINAL-BOUND: Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho, left, celebrates. Pic: AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 22:35
Reuters

AS Roma earned a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League semi-final return leg on Thursday to reach the final with a 1-0 aggregate win.

The Rome side have now reached back-to-back European finals under coach Jose Mourinho following last season's Europa Conference League title.

The visitors were on the back foot for the entire game and had to survive intense pressure from the Germans, who missed a lot of chances and also hit the woodwork, as they advanced thanks to last week's 1-0 win in Italy.

In Spain, competition thoroughbreds Sevilla fought back to reach yet another final as substitute Erik Lamela scored with a fabulous header five minutes into extra time to earn a gritty 2-1 win over Juventus on Thursday, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The Spaniards will bid for a record-extending seventh Europa League title when they face AS Roma in the final in Budapest on May 31.

Juventus, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla in the first leg, looked on course to reach the final when substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored with a tidy finish in the 65th minute at a raucous Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

But midfielder Suso levelled six minutes later with a stunning long-range strike to take the game into extra time. Lamela then wrapped up the win when he leapt in a crowded area and sent a towering header into the net to delight the fans.

