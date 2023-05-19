LOI Previews: Cork City out to arrest dire form, sparks to fly at Tolka 

PREMIER DIVISION:

Cork City v Sligo Rovers, Turner’s Cross (7.45pm):

Two teams in need of victory for different reasons; City’s to arrest their dire form and Sligo to bounce back from last Saturday’s 3-0 humbling at home to Shelbourne. John Russell branded it the worst display of their season, which could work either way for a City side who have three suspensions, all at the back, while Cian Bargary is still doubtful.

Verdict: Draw.

Derry City v UCD, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (7.45pm):

Three wins in a row since their defeat to Shamrock Rovers has Derry within touching distance of the champions and they cannot afford a slip-up against the basement side. Mark Conolly and Pat McEleney are almost ready to return for the Candystripes but may be afforded another eight days to fully recover for the trip to Sligo. "UCD have taken points off Bohemians and Dundalk this season,” said Ruaidhrí Higgins. Everyone in the country expects us to win, but it doesn't work like that.”

Verdict: Derry win.

Dundalk v Bohemians, Oriel Park (7.45pm):

Dundalk sit fourth, three points adrift of the Gypsies, one ahead of fifth-placed Shelbourne and two ahead of sixth-placed St Patrick’s Athletic in a congested table. They were well beaten in Derry on Monday and will are sweating on the fitness of Darragh Leahy and Rayhaan Tulloch. Back-to-back defeats for Bohs punctured their early surge to the top and they cannot afford to deepen the dip if they’re to be considered bona fide title contenders. They’ll be without the suspended Grant Horton.

Verdict: Dundalk.

Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic, Tolka Park (7.45pm):

A lively affair is in store for those at Tolka and watching live on Virgin Media as sparks tend to fly between these pair. Former Ireland defender Joey O’Brien must take credit for Shels’ stingy defence, one Saints interim boss Jon Daly feels will take ingenuity to perforate. “This could be similar to the last tight game which we won 1-0. Shels haven't conceded many goals; 10 overall, six of those from set plays, one of them against us.” Captain Joe Redmond continues to be sidelined for St Pat’s and his former partner in Inchicore, Paddy Barrett, is battling to be fit for Shels.

Verdict: Shelbourne win.

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United, Tallaght Stadium (8pm):

Contrasting fortunes here – the irrepressible Rovers hunting a seventh straight win while Drogs have dropped to eight by collecting just two points from the last 27 on offer. Trevor Clarke returns from suspension for Rovers but Leon Pohls will continue to deputise for the injured Alan Mannus in goal, with Stephen Bradley rating the chances of free agent Keiren Westwood joining as 50/50. Drogs will be without Evan Weir, Darragh Noone, Jarlath Jones and Elicha Ahui but Emmanuel Adegboyega is back from a ban.

Verdict: Shamrock Rovers win.

FIRST DIVISION FIXTURES:

Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town, St Colman’s Park (7.45pm); Finn Harps v Waterford, Finn Park (8pm); Kerry v Bray Wanderers, Mounthawk Park (7.45pm); Treaty v Galway United, Markets Field (7.45pm), Wexford v Longford Town, Ferrycarrig Park (7.45pm).