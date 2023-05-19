City's Crowley wants managerial situation sorted out soon

Darragh Crowley admits he’d like to see the uncertainty over Cork City’s managerial situation swiftly resolved as the Rebels seek to snap a six-game losing slump.

Liam Buckley morphed to interim manager within hours of being appointed as the club’s sporting director two weeks ago, stepping in when Colin Healy quit.

Narrow defeats to St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk have ensued since, each not without a tinge of refereeing controversy, and all the while City owner Dermot Usher and Buckley are working on recruiting a new permanent boss.

That has involved opening the vacancy up to public competition by inviting applications and sounding out potential targets but the search will extend beyond tonight’s visit of Sligo Rovers.

Another Rovers, champions Shamrock, are on the way to Turner’s Cross a week later.

“I think it’s something everyone would like to see resolved soon,” confessed Crowley, the Cork native one of only a few in the City ranks part of their last Premier team before relegation in 2020.

“Nobody wants this to be the case, it’s not ideal for anyone really but we’re just concentrating on Sligo.”

Buckley is being assisted in his temporary capacity by familiar faces to the players, Healy’s former sidekicks Richie Holland and Declan Coleman, goalkeeping coach Anthony Fennelly, as well as academy lead Liam Kearney.

Still, the sense of limbo and lack of a leadership figurehead isn’t conducive to enlivening morale at a time the Rebel Army have a genuine battle on their hands to avoid at least navigating a relegation playoff come November to survive.

While players and coaches are at a loss to pinpoint the reasons behind their trend of relinquishing leads, some stability on the bench would undoubtedly help.

Stoppage-time concessions at Oriel Park last Friday deprived them of points, as they did in the reverse fixtures against the pair of Rovers in March when Healy was at the helm.

“The last few weeks have been different because we still don’t have a manager,” noted Crowley. “We’re looking at our next game rather than long term but we all know that it needs improvement.

“Giving up leads is frustrating and something we must work on. I was thinking about it on the bus home from Dundalk that we’ve dropped 10 points this season from winning positions. With those 10 points, we’d be flying by now.

“Dundalk was probably the pick of the lot; it being so late and the manner of it.

“Leading in games shows that we’re good enough and have the quality but seeing them out has been a problem. We’ve scored a lot of goals but the team as a whole has to defend better.”

Crowley will likely have more responsibility for that area against Sligo if, as expected, he’s switched into the centre from wing-back to cure their defensive crisis.

Red cards at Oriel for captain Cian Coleman and Josh Honohan incur suspensions that will be served alongside Ally Gilchrist, whose three-match ban ends after tonight.

Add in Jonas Häkkinen’s unavailability through injury and the stand-in chiefs must magic up an entire new backline to thwart the division’s top scorer, New Zealander Max Mata, who Buckley recruited while Sligo boss.

“I’ve only played centre-half once, when Alec Byrne and I stepped in against Shelbourne due to a similar situation to this,” revealed Crowley. “I’m not that familiar with it but I could be put there. So be it if so and I’ll do my best. We’ve a few suspensions but we’d take three points over performance.”

That would be an encouraging start, for City’s two wins from 15 games this term has come when they’ve not conceded.