Haaland included as Premier League Player of the Season nominees revealed

Man City stars Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne head up an impressive list of nominees for the Premier League Player of the Season award.
The list includes two Arsenal players; club captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Suka, who are both also on the nominees list for the Young Player of the Season award, along with goalscoring record-breaker Haaland.
Tottenham skipper Harry Kane, Man United forward Marcus Rashford and experienced Newcastle campaigner Kieran Trippier fill out the list.
Returning to the Young Player award shortlist, Gabriel Martinelli swells the Arsenal contingent to three. Brighton duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo - both linked with moves away from the club - are recognised for their fantastic displays throughout the campaign, while recent Newcastle acquisitions Sven Botman and Alexander Isak make up the rest of the eight-man shortlist.
Title rivals Arsenal and Man City players will be strong contenders for the awards already mentioned, and that doesn't differ when it comes to the Manager of the Season award. Both Pep Guardiola and his former assistant, current Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta are included.
Eddie Howe is rewarded for taking Newcastle within three games of sealing a top-four berth with Newcastle, as is Europe-chasing Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi.
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is nominated for taking Villa up the table following the dismissal of Steven Gerrard, as is Fulham's Marco Silva.
Erling Haaland (Man City)
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
Marcus Rashford (Man United)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)
Sven Botman (Newcastle)
Moises Caicedo (Brighton)
Erling Haaland (Man City)
Alexander Isak (Newcastle)
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
Pep Guardiola (Man City)
Eddie Howe (Newcastle)
Marco Silva (Fulham)
Unai Emery (Aston Villa)
Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton)