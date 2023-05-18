Manchester City’s exhibition sparks debate over Ancelotti and has Guti staring into the silence

It’s not every night that Real Madrid are eliminated from the Champions League. In fact, it isn’t even an annual event.

So, when Los Blancos were knocked out of their favourite competition on Wednesday night, and given the manner of the 4-0 demolition at the Etihad, there was always going to be a furious reaction back in the Spanish capital.

On late-night football show El Chiringuito, there was calm before the storm. They opened with former Real Madrid midfielder Guti, now a pundit on the programme, sitting in silence as multiple camera angles broadcast his utter disbelief across the country.

For 170 seconds, he sat there without a word said by him or by anyone else. Just shock. Just resignation.

QUITE THE OPPOSITE, INFACT: Former Real Madrid player Guti. Pic: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images.

But, after the silence came the fury. The debate on El Chiringuito was as heated as it usually is as the panellists discussed the man who was always going to become the scapegoat if this trip to Manchester turned sour: Carlo Ancelotti.

Paco García Caridad was clear. “Ancelotti sealed his fate today. Why? Because Ancelotti is responsible for this. If Courtois hadn’t played so well, it could have been 7-0 and Ancelotti might not even have been on the bench for the next game. City overran us today with the whole world watching. He can’t continue.”

“Immediate sacking!” added Jorge D'Alessandro, several decibels louder than most people’s indoor voice. “Have you not understood me? Immediate sacking!”

Guti, when finally able to speak, pushed back. In the words of the ex-footballer: “It would be harsh to turn this one match into a referendum of Ancelotti’s two seasons at Real Madrid. But, I know what tends to happens after matches like this, when you not only lose but you lose badly. Ancelotti has a special connection with the players, but it’s the club that will take decisions.”

The Ancelotti debate was also well underway in the written press, where there was no need to hit backspace on Wednesday night’s match reports and columns like there had been the previous season.

Interestingly, the more senior Spanish journalists called for pause, calm and cool heads.

MARCA deputy director Carlos Carpio wrote a column titled “The plan needs fresh impetus… with Ancelotti”, while his counterpart at AS, Tomás Roncero, added that “Sacking him for this defeat would be the easy thing to do, but it would be a strategic error”. The fact that those two senior figures in the Madrid media are on the pro-Ancelotti side is telling.

For some writers, the ‘Ancelotti In vs Ancelotti Out’ dilemma was even taking place within themselves. In MARCA, Roberto Gómez has had quite the change of heart. After Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey final on May 6th, he wrote: “That was another lesson from Ancelotti. His way of coaching and understanding what Real Madrid is all about deserves maximum respect.”

SHOCK, HORROR: The front of page of MARCA with the headline: "A thrashing, of the kind that really hurts."

On Wednesday night, he’d changed his tune to: “The Italian coach toed and froed and has no more excuses. His continuity on the Real Madrid bench has become very complicated.”

As for the fans, around two-thirds believe the Italian should be allowed to see out his contract, which runs until 2024.

Both MARCA and AS ran polls and they produced almost identical results, with 64 percent of MARCA readers and 63 percent of AS readers voting for Ancelotti to be kept on for 2023/24. For the 63-year-old to have that level of backing from the fanbase in the immediate aftermath of such a humiliation is also telling.

As for the other manager, the victorious Pep Guardiola, he was barely mentioned in the Madrid media on Wednesday night. The Catalan has long had a complicated relationship with the country’s press pack and there was more anger at Ancelotti than praise for Guardiola.

However, there was one, perhaps backhanded, compliment for Guardiola on Spanish radio. As Juanma Castaño, director of Cadena COPE’s El Partidazo, put it: “Guardiola has built a very expensive machine and his detractors will point out how much money this team cost. But, Chelsea and PSG are also very expensive machines, and they’re not as good as this. This is another level.”

As far as praise of Guardiola goes, that’s about as good as he can expect to hear out of Madrid.