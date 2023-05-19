Shels skipper Byrne thriving off Duff-developed 'siege mentality' 

As much as the current St Patrick’s Athletic camp try to downplay the rivalry, Shelbourne skipper Luke Byrne relishes the needle between the Dublin rivals.

That animosity can be traced back to 2002 when the late legendary Shels supremo Ollie Byrne alleged registration irregularities around two St Pat’s players and the points deduction swung the title their way.

Although the current players and staff weren’t party to that affair, they’ve created tension of their own.

The absence of handshakes between Damien Duff and Tim Clancy before the latter’s exit was symptomatic of the frostiness and Byrne insists they thrive by turning up the heat.

“The manager (Duff) has developed a siege mentality,” said Byrne ahead of the titanic Tolka battle, with Shels surprisingly a point ahead in fifth spot.

“We have this image of pissing everyone off and I think the lads love it.

“This game, to me, has taken on the mantle of the biggest Dublin derby probably because of the flashpoints in the games between us – the sendings off, 4-4, late goals, celebrations, things said – it’s just been like a domino every time we play them which is great.

“Maybe it’s the new generation of player. A lot have come from outside not knowing each other and there’s been a lot more mouthing on the pitch and stuff like that which I didn’t experience in the league a few years ago. You don’t want to see half the players hugging the other team before the match.

“I think the league needs storylines like this.”

Duff and Byrne go back to their time at Rovers, both as teammates and when they coached the club’s U15 squad.

The stalwart blushes when told that the centurion and two-time Premier League winner elevates him above all the skippers he’s worked with but his pride will burst if they achieve their collective target of qualifying for Europe next year.

“The lads don't believe that I'm a better captain than Roy Keane or John Terry and I'm not saying I believe it either,” said the centre-back, who despite being only 29 must have fluid drained from his knees every week due to historical injuries.

“I got a lot of stick about it but it was a nice comment and it means a lot when he speaks about me like that. I’ve never pushed him on it or tried to be a particular type of captain – just be myself.

“I played in Europe with Bohs and Shamrock Rovers but getting there as Shels captain would probably be most proudest feat and I think we have a great chance,” he noted.

“We're sitting here, 15 games in and have an unbelievable opportunity. We’ve St Pats and Bohs next week and if you allow yourself the thought of winning those, we could potentially be third going by the halfway stage of the season.”