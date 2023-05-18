Stephen Kenny names 22-man Ireland squad for Bristol camp

The Boys in Green face a big double-header next month. 
BRISTOL FASHION: Manager Stephen Kenny is hoping to kick off preparations with a good camp in England's south-west. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 10:10
Examiner Sport

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has revealed his 22-player squad for the upcoming training camp in Bristol ahead of the crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers in June. 

The group is made up of players from the League of Ireland and the EFL and will gather at the Robins High Performance Centre next week. 

The Boys in Green face Greece on June 6th in Athens before welcoming Gibraltar to Dublin three days later.

Tom Cannon, who impressed while on loan at Preston North End this season, has been called into the camp, along with Hull City and Millwall defenders Sean McLoughlin and Danny McNamara.

Stalwarts Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne will be absent as they recover from injury but are expected to be in contention for June's double header.

Chiedozie Ogbene will continue his assessment and rehabilitation from a hamstring injury in camp, while  the injured Andrew Omobamidele, Callum Robinson and Seamus Coleman are all set to miss the qualifiers.

Shamrock Rovers' Neil Farrugia and goalkeepers James Talbot of Bohemians and Derry City's Brian Maher are the home-based players involved.

“The six-week break between the end of the Championship and our qualifier in Greece is something we have to navigate and make sure our preparations are planned well,” Stephen Kenny said.

“This training camp in Bristol for four days is essential before we travel to Turkey on 5 June for nine days ahead of our visit to Athens and we’re looking forward to a good four days training and some sharp sessions.” 

Ireland Squad – Bristol Training Camp Max O’Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City); Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Sean McLaughlin (Hull City); Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County); Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).

