Irishman Luke McNally toasts Coventry City's march to within 90 minutes of Premier League

Coventry City’s on-loan Irish defender Luke McNally admits the Sky Blues march to the Championship promotion playoff was motivated by proving their doubters wrong.

The defender joined from Burnley in January and since then they've masterminded a run that took them past Middlesbrough in Wednesday’s semi-final to a Wembley date against Luton Town on Saturday week.

A place in next season’s Premier League is up for grabs for either of the unfancied sides.

Coventry were last in the top-flight 21 years ago while Luton have never reached that Holy Grail.

Both clubs have been in the wars since, facing each other in League Two as recently as 2018, but they’ve upstaged those with far heftier budgets to stay in the mix to accompany Burnley and Sheffield United into the Premier League.

City’s upsurge in results has coincided with the arrival of McNally, the former St Patrick’s Athletic centre-back who was one of Vincent Kompany’s first recruits last summer when he paid Oxford United an initial fee of €1.5m.

The man from Enfield in Co Meath had combined his football career with studying for an international business degree at Maynooth University before he moved abroad in January 2021.

“We weren’t losing that game; we never felt like we were,” McNally said after Gustavo Hamer’s second half goal at the Riverside Stadium sealed a 1-0 aggregate victory over Boro.

“I had a feeling today we were going to win, sometimes you get those feelings in football.

“I think everyone else did. People wrote us off but we went and played our own game, we’re so happy.

“We had a gameplan all week. We knew from the first leg on Saturday how well we played and we had what we needed to win.

“The plan worked and it was on who got the first goal really. After that, we showed a calmness where it might get away from other teams.

“I probably don’t smile enough when I’m on the pitch playing but I can’t stop now.

“The lads deserve it, they work so hard, and there’s so much talent, I couldn’t be happier for everyone."

McNally’s Wembley date scuppers his hopes of assembling with the Ireland squad for a training camp at Bristol City next Monday but he could still come into the frame for a debut when Ireland travel to Athens for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece on June 16.

“A big game to go, there’s no point in celebrating too much now, we’re obviously buzzing,” he added, in conversation with the club’s website.

“Luton probably are too, but we have to go to Wembley and produce a really big performance.

“All of the lands have something to say and something to offer to the team, [Liam] Kelly and [Kyle] McFadzean and Vik [Gyökeres] and Gus are our match winners.

“We’ve got such a good team and it surprised me when I joined at the level in training as I had been training with Burnley all year and I had seen their level.

“There’s a lot of talent in that dressing room and I’m really glad people are starting to see it, it’s what we deserve.

“We’ve got the perfect jig-saw and we need to go to Wembley and do our best.

“It’s a one off game and we need to give our best."