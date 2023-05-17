Formidable Manchester City demolish Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Manchester City 4

Real Madrid 0

Manchester City win 5-1 on aggregate

IN a season dominated by the goalscoring exploits of Erling Haaland, it was one of Pep Guardiola’s old loyal lieutenants Bernardo Silva who carried him through to the Champions League Final and left him three wins from football immortality last night.

One more victory in the league, another in the Manchester derby FA Cup Final and a third, against Inter Milan in Istanbul next month, and City will have won just the second ever major treble in English football history … and the first since United 24 years ago.

In recent games, Haaland’s astonishing goalscoring rates may have dipped but, instead, in what is turning into his season for the ages, Guardiola has seen old stager Ilkay Gundogan twice score two goals to win league games and, now, Bernardo repeat that feat.

It is a formula that, regardless of domestic matters, will surely see Guardiola lead City to their first ever Champions League Final win - his first in 12 years - given the manner in which the holders were contemptuously dealt with last night.

By the time substitute Julian Alvarez turned in Phil Foden’s through ball in injury-time, one of the most humbling nights in the European histories of Real and Carlo Ancelotti was complete.

But earlier, City had been forced to wait until Silva finally broke down Real resistance, which had become increasingly creaking with every passing attack, on 23 minutes with a characteristic flowing passing move that left the visitors seemingly mesmerised into stagnation.

It ended with Kyle Walker passing inside to Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian moving a short pass on to Silva, who had floated beyond the last line of defence, and lashed the ball into the goal.

It had been a long time coming and the delay in its arrival had raised memories of previous painful experiences for City in this competition under Guardiola.

After all, his City teams have gone out in the knock-out stages in various years despite twice scoring four goals in a home leg - against Spurs and last year, Real - and even exited after scoring five at home against Monaco.

And, after the opening goal, there were finally signs of life from Real, even though it had taken them over half an hour to finally show up at the Etihad.

In quick succession, Rodrygo found previously unseen space behind the City defence, first slipping through a pass for Vinicius Junior which had the youngster sprinting in on goal until Walker made a superb recovery tackle and then almost playing in Karim Benzema.

Pep Guardiola celebrates shortly after full time.

The comatose giant duly awakened, Real almost snatched a completely undeserved equaliser on 34 minutes when Toni Kroos unleashed a shot from nearly 30 yards that struck the bar.

It was the nearly moment of the tie because, within two minutes, Silva had his second goal and it was impossible to see the Spaniards recovering.

The lively Jack Grealish slipped in Ilkay Gundogan whose shot was blocked by a combination of defenders and goalkeepers with the rebound sitting up kindly for Silva to head into the exposed net.

It may have involved a large stroke of luck but it was no more than Guardiola’s team deserved for an opening half-hour of almost risible domination by City.

In a tie of this magnitude, between two teams who appeared so finely matched in the 1-1 first leg, few would have expected one of the combatants to have enjoyed 81 per cent of the possession over the first 30 minutes.

But that was exactly the statistic enjoyed by City - and to the naked eye, it felt like even more.

The tone was set in the opening minutes, the crowd responding to Guardiola’s pre-game appeals for a raucous atmosphere and raising it a notch with every touchline gesture from their excitable manager.

Real were penned in their own final third, shellshocked and seemingly incapable of completing the most rudimentary of tasks, or even passes. For a team of this calibre, it was an extraordinary capitulation, and one of City’s making.

On 12 minutes, Grealish picked out Haaland at almost point-blank range for a header which, incredibly, did not become his 53rd goal of the season thanks to a fine reflex block by Thibaut Courtois.

Nine minutes later, the pair clashed again. This time Courtois made a stunning one-handed save to turn Haaland’s header around his post after Manuel Akanji had headed De Bruyne’s centre back across goal.

At the interval, predictably, the veteran Italian managed to elicit a slight response out of his team as his team looked for a way back and David Alaba’s 51st minute free-kick scraped the City bar.

But it was an illusion of grandeur. With Grealish increasingly potent, and dominating full-back Dani Carvajal, City began to exploit the spaces that Real had been forced to leave as they pressed for a goal.

Haaland missed a glorious chance to add a third, denied by Courtois as he bore down on him one-on-one but, after 76 minutes, De Bruyne swung in a brilliantly-judged free-kick which Militao touched into his own net in his attempt to clear, under pressure from Akanji.

Man City (4-1-4-1): Ederson 6; Walker 8, Stones 6, Dias 6, Akanji 7; Rodri 7; Silva 9, De Bruyne 7 (Foden 83), Gundogan 7 (Mahrez 79, 5), Grealish 8; Haaland 6 (Alvarez 89). Substitutes (not used) Phillips, Laporte, Ortega, Gomez, Carson, Palmer, Lewis.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois 8; Carvajal 5 (Vazquez 80), Militao 5, Alaba 6, Camavinga 6 (Tchouameni 80); Valverde 5, Kroos 5 (Asensio 70, 5), Modric 5 (Rudiger 63, 5); Rodrygo 7 (Ceballos 80), Benzema 5, Vinicius Junior 6. Substitutes (not used) Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Odriozola, Mendy, Mariano.

Referee: S Marciniak (Poland) 5.