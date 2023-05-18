Ireland must be fully prepared for attacking Greece says John O'Shea

Ireland can expect Gus Poyet’s Greece go to all-out attack in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier, according to his former captain John O’Shea.

The pair will be reunited in Athens on June 16 eight years on from being manager and skipper at Sunderland, a season the Black Cats avoided the drop after Dick Advocaat succeeded the sacked Poyet.

O’Shea is now in the management game himself, relinquishing his role as Alex Neil’s coach at Stoke City to concentrate solely on his duties with Ireland.

He stepped up from the U21 staff for the March double-header and is for now aiding Stephen Kenny’s tilt at reaching the finals in Germany next year.

Should his boss Stephen Kenny fall short in that mission, it could be O’Shea enjoying standalone control for the next campaign but the immediate objective is getting this qualification quest up and running by beating Greece.

That’ll be no easy task, given their proximity in Fifa’s rankings – Ireland three places ahead of 52nd ranked Greece – and their artillery is helped by having the experienced Poyet at the helm.

“Look, it’s going to be a tough game,” admitted 42-year-old O’Shea.

“I know Gus quite well from a good few years ago and know how he likes to play.

“He wants his teams to play attacking football and be positive but we’ll focus on ourselves first and foremost.

“We want to see how the bodies are from the Championship season and after the Premier League season finishes. Then we can really put our plan in place about how we’ll approach this Greece game. It won’t be an easy game but one we’ll hopefully be confident about.”

O’Shea was circumspect when asked if this second match represented a must-win – an imperative in the eyes of Chiedozie Ogbene anyway – but his words suggested the margin of error would be minimal if Ireland are to split France and Netherlands for one of the two automatic tickets to the Euros.

“I wouldn’t really get into that,” he said before expressing the reality in different words.

“Ultimately, we have to qualify so we will need to win games like that.

“If we qualify, you could look back on the point in Greece saying that’s amazing or three would be a key turning point too.

“You get that in qualifying; key games where you’ve picked up three points from a late goal or a tough game that you had to grind out a result. We know it’s a crucial game and there’s lots of details going into preparing for it.”

Assistant coach John O'Shea during a Republic of Ireland U21's press conference. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

That build-up begins on Monday when the contenders operating outside of the top-flights assemble at Bristol City’s training ground for a four-day camp.

There’ll be a break before the finalised squad then fly to Antalya on June 5 to acclimatise for the heat that’ll greet them in the Greek capital. O’Shea wasn’t involved 12 months ago when patchy prep cost Ireland in Armenia, yet is well versed in attempts to avoid a repeat.

“The lads outside of the Premier League will this week have their programmes to keep their fitness up,” he explained.

“They’ll be logging those in with the fitness and technical staff. Hopefully they’ll all stay in tip-top shape and be ready to go for the games coming around in June because we know it’s a tricky period. Some of the lads will have finished on May 8 so we’ve to be careful building them back up to be ready for that game in Greece.

“It comes down to the demands we have asked the players to put on themselves to do the sacrifice needed to qualify for a major tournament.

“Some of them will have had but the plans we have in place are individual. That’s because some are in the same boat from playing lots of games and others not because they didn't get as many matches as we would have liked.”

Captain Séamus Coleman might have been overworked in another relegation fight for Everton, as he’s to miss the gathering which concludes with the visit of Gibraltar to Dublin on June 19.

“The operation on his knee, by all accounts, went to plan but, look, the injury needs a bit of time to heal.”