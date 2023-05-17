Jack Punch hat-trick inspires Roco to FAI Schools U14 National Cup glory

FAI Schools First Year Boys National Cup (Under 14, Large Schools)

St Francis College Rochestown 3 Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 2 (after extra time)

Jack Punch was the hero for St Francis College Rochestown as his hat-trick ensured they lifted the FAI Schools First Year Boys National Cup (Under 14, Large Schools) title on Wednesday afternoon.

Roco were pushed to their limits by a talented Scoil Mhuire Buncrana side at the UL Complex in Clonshaugh, Dublin but Punch's superb strike in extra time - the sides were locked at 2-2 at the end of normal time - was enough to earn the silverware for his side and the match ball for himself.

"It was a brilliant win for the lads," said former Cork City striker Graham Cummins, who coaches and teaches at the school alongside City U19 manager Stephen Bermingham.

"They have been getting better and better all year and deserve this. There is a great friendship amongst the group and that played a big part in them winning the All-Ireland."

The Cork team started the game brightly and they took the lead with just four minutes on the clock.

Jack Punch collected the ball on the edge of his opponent's penalty area and unleashed an unstoppable shot that flew past McCann in the Buncrana goal.

HAT TRICK HERO: Jack Punch presented with the match football from Alex Harkin, FAI Schools Executive. Pic Credit: FAI Schools.

The attacker almost doubled his and his side's tally moments later but he was unfortunate to see his thunderous drive from all of 25 yards crash against the crossbar.

Scoil Mhuire made the most of that moment of good fortune as they grabbed an equaliser just shy of the quarter of an hour mark when Tadhg McDaid fired home from close-range.

The Donegal side completed the turnaround at the beginning of the second half when Conor McClay blasted an incredible effort into the top corner of the net.

Darragh O'Flaherty thought he had made it 2-2 with 12 minutes remaining but his finish was ruled out for offside. The reprieve was all to brief for Buncrana though as Punch scored his second in the closing stages to send this cup final into extra time.

And just when it seemed like this showpiece occasion would have to be decided on penalties, Punch landed the decisive blow with another superb finish to secure the All-Ireland title for Rochestown.

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE ROCHESTOWN: Alex McEvoy, Colm Tynan, Darragh O’Flaherty, Luke Mullins, Morgan Kelleher, Finn Doyle, Cillian Ross, John Dollard Young, Jack Punch, Conor Stack, Darragh Lynch, Cillian Farrell, Callum Hanna, Adam Kirwan, Patrick Murphy, Jack McMahon, Rhys Looney, Ethan O'Leary, Alex Jenkins, Thomas Kiernan, Ollie O’Neill, Daniel Collier, Sebastian Dubkiewicz, Daniel Mooney.

SCOIL MHUIRE BUNCRANA: Joshua McCann, Dathal Gallagher, Nikodem Zebala, Blake McCarron, Conor Tierney, Ronan Mailey, Tadagh McDaid, Jack McGeough, Michael McColgan, Conor McClay, Terence Doherty, Anton Doherty, Luke McCarron, Cian Murphy, Conor Sweeney, Sean Cullen, Daniel Walker, Mattew McLaughlin, Dylan Lynch, Ryan Crossan, Charlie Bradley, Shay Doherty, Daniel Curran, Justin Carolan, Fionnuala McAleep, Deimantas Gricius, Darragh McAuley, Tiernan Barr, Aaron Stevenson, Matthew McDaid, Auden Donaghey.