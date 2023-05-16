Inter into Champions League final as AC Milan limp out 

INTER MILAN 1 AC MILAN 0 (3-0)

LAUTARO Martinez’s second half goal confirmed Inter Milan’s superiority over city rivals AC Milan as Simone Inzaghi’s side secured a place in the Champions League final for the first time since 2010.

Having established a two-goal advantage in the first leg, Inter resisted their opponents efforts to work their way back into the tie before Martinez’s 74th minute goal kick-started the home celebrations. They will be regarded second favourites when they face the winners of tonight’s meeting between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the final in Istanbul but the manner in which they negotiated this semi-final underlined their threat and ensured they will travel to Turkey with no shortage of belief.

Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan side had clearly been stung by the manner of last week’s defeat and they immediately showed more urgency and intent, demonstrating more purpose going forward while there were few signs of the defensive frailties that had been exposed six days previously.

An early goal would have shifted the momentum of the contest and Milan left-back Theo Hernandez provided a sign of intent when he sent a swerving long range shot narrowly over Andre Onana’s crossbar. A much clearer opportunity to halve the deficit though fell to Brahim Diaz who squandered a great chance when he directed a first time shot too close to a relieved Onana after Sandro Tonali had picked out the former Manchester City youngster with a clever cutback.

Rafael Leao’s absence from the Milan last week was held up as a factor in their defeat but the Portugal forward had only limited impact during the opening half, pulling his only shot across the face of goal and beyond the far post.

Inter, meanwhile, began to assert themselves with Nicolo Barella prominent in midfield and skipper Martinez repeatedly troubling the Milan backline. Milan keeper Mike Maignan had already blocked an earlier effort from Edin Dzeko and he again came out on top when he kept out the forward’s flicked header from Hakan Calhanoglu’s powerfully driven free-kick.

If Milan were to work there way back into the tie, they had to match their better efforts during the opening 45 minutes. There were signs, however, that belief was already starting to drain from them during the period immediately after the restart when they struggled to match their earlier intensity.

By contrast, as their opponents ran out of ideas, Inzaghi’s looked assured and in control of the game. The introduction of Romelu Lukaku for Dzeko provided an injection of pace into the Inter attack and after a couple of strong runs, the on-loan Chelsea forward played his part in Martinez’s goal as the pair patiently exchanged passes inside the Milan box before Martinez beat Maignan at the near post.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Onana 7; Darmian 7, Acerbi 6, Bastoni 7; Dumfries 6, Barella 8 (Gagliardini 85, 6), Calhanoglu 7, Mkhitaryan 6 (Brozovic 43, 7), Dimarco 6 (Gosens 66, 6); Martinez 9 (Correa 85, 6), Dzeko 6 (Lukaku 66, 7).

Subs not used: Handanovic, De Vrij, Bellanova, Asllani, Cordaz, D’Ambrosio, Stankovic.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan 8; Calabria 6, Thiaw 6 (Kalulu 63, 6), Tomori 6, Hernandez 7; Tonali 6, Krunic 6; Messias 5 (Saelemaekers 76, 6), Diaz 5 (Origi 76, 6), Leao 5; Giroud 6.

Subs not used: Ballo-Toure, Rebic, Kyatengwa, Kjaer, Florenzi, Pobega, Gabbia, Mirante, De Ketelaere, Nava.

Referee: Clement Turpin 6