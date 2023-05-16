Granit Xhaka poised for Arsenal exit with Leverkusen close to €15m deal

Granit Xhaka is poised to leave Arsenal at the end of the season and Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign the midfielder for €15m (£13m).

The 30-year-old’s contract expires in June 2024 and there are no negotiations over an extension, with a parting of ways planned seven years after Xhaka joined from another German club, Borussia Mönchengladbach.