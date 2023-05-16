Granit Xhaka poised for Arsenal exit with Leverkusen close to €15m deal

The midfielder is close to agreeing four-year contract with German club
FOND FAREWELL: Granit Xhaka has faced fierce criticism from Arsenal fans at times during his stay but intends to depart on a positive note. 

Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 20:16
 Fabrizio Romano

Granit Xhaka is poised to leave Arsenal at the end of the season and Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign the midfielder for €15m (£13m).

The 30-year-old’s contract expires in June 2024 and there are no negotiations over an extension, with a parting of ways planned seven years after Xhaka joined from another German club, Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The Switzerland international is close to an agreement over personal terms with Leverkusen on a four-year deal. He has played a major role in Arsenal’s title push, starting 34 of their 36 Premier League games and coming on as a substitute in one.

Xhaka’s contribution amounted to “probably the best season he has had at the club”, Mikel Arteta said last Friday, but manager and player accept this is a good moment for the relationship to end. Xhaka has faced fierce criticism from Arsenal fans at times during his stay but intends to depart on a positive note.

Guardian

