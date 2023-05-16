Shane Long hints he will retire from football this summer

Shane Long has hinted that he is set to retire from football this summer.

The former Republic of Ireland striker returned to Reading last year after a decade in the Premier League with West Brom, Hull City, and Southampton but he couldn't prevent them from being relegated to League One.

Long remains a popular figure amongst the Royals fan base, making over 200 appearances across his two spells with the club, the first of which started back in 2005 when he joined from Cork City.

The Tipperary native is also popular amongst the Irish supporters having won 88 caps and scored 17 goals for the Boys in Green, including one of the Republic's most famous ever strikes against then World Champions Germany on the way to qualifying for Euro 2016.

But speaking on BBC Berkshire, the forward admitted his football career may be over.

"I doubt it. I’m going to speak to my family but in my head, I think enough is enough," said Long.

"I’m 37 next January. We’ll see. I’m going to spend time with my family over the summer and weigh up the pros and cons after that. I feel good, my body does feel good, but I suppose the older you get the more it’s about recovery and getting your body going again.

"When you’re playing Saturday-Tuesday- Saturday-Tuesday it takes its toll. I don’t want to come back for one more year and just be injured. I’ll see how I feel in the summer.

If the club can buy in players and have a decent squad next year then brilliant, but if they’re struggling to get numbers in the door and they need more help then I’m always a phone call away."