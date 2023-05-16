Jon Daly pleading for clarity on St Patrick’s Athletic job

Jon Daly insists that clarity of his status as manager of St Patrick’s Athletic would be beneficial for both he and the players.

The former Ireland U21 striker suffered his first defeat in three matches as interim boss when Shamrock Rovers came from behind in front of 6,200 fans at Tallaght to win 3-2 and remain top of the table.

Daly has made no secret of his desire to fill the vacancy created by the departure of his boss Tim Clancy following a run of three straight defeats but is growing restless at the indecision.

There’s been no indication from the club’s hierarchy, led by billionaire Chairman Garrett Kelleher, about how they intend recruiting the next boss, be it through public competition or intermediaries.

“I would like to know either way what's happening, to be honest with you,” said the 40-year-old after the narrow loss against the Hoops.

“It's one of those where I'm sure there's loads of people who have put their hands up for the job as well who are probably in a similar situation and wondering what's happening.

“As I said to the chairman, I'll obviously do it for as long as I'm needed but I can't just keep going on an interim basis. You need to know what's happening. And I think the conversations will be probably had sooner rather than later.”

The precarious situation is hardly ideal in the dressing-room too. “I don't think it helps,” he confesses.

“I seem to be on a daily basis saying to them 'I don't know what's happening' and will keep working away.

“From a player’s point of view, having been in a similar situation as a player, it is important that there's clarity, but at the same time it's important the club do their due diligence on who they need to do it on and they feel like they get the right person in the hot-seat.

“I'm an employee of the club and will do it for as long as needed but it would be nice to know sooner rather than later.

“I've just spoken to the chairman when Tim left and just very much asked where I was at and would I step in, and I said I would. That's the most formal chat I've had about it.

“I would imagine like most changes of manager, CVs were probably put in two minutes after the announcement went out - his inbox went going through the roof, text messages and all sorts.

“It was likely happening before the announcement was made being honest, but that's football.

“That’s the way it works and as I said I'm just in that situation where I need to see what's happening myself.”