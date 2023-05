Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa named head coach of Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa has been appointed as Uruguay head coach.

The 67-year-old had been out of football management since leaving Leeds almost 15 months ago.

The Uruguayan Football Association confirmed Bielsaโ€™s appointment on a deal running until the 2026 World Cup.

๐Ÿซก ยก๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐๐จ, ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ! Bielsa asume como tรฉcnico de la Selecciรณn Mayor. #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/5kLDD2aqsC โ€” Selecciรณn Uruguaya (@Uruguay) May 15, 2023

He succeeds Diego Alonso as national team boss.

Alonsoโ€™s contract expired after the World Cup in Qatar earlier this season, where Uruguay suffered a shock group-stage exit.

Bielsa served as manager of Argentina from 1998 to 2004 and he also had a four-year stint in charge of Chile.

Bielsa guided Leeds back to the Premier League from the Championship in 2020 and was one of the most popular managers in the clubโ€™s history.

๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡พ โ€œ๐„๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ฎฬ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฆ๐š ๐ฃ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐จ ๐ฒ ๐ž๐ฆ๐จ๐œ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฌโ€ Llegรณ la hora. #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/4HQPlXF5ly โ€” Selecciรณn Uruguaya (@Uruguay) May 15, 2023

But he left in February last year following a run of four successive league defeats.

His lengthy managerial career has also included spells with Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lille.

Uruguay are currently 16th in FIFAโ€™s world rankings, with Bielsaโ€™s first major campaign at the helm set to be next yearโ€™s Copa America in the United States.