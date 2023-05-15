Derry City consolidate second place after comfortable win over Dundalk

DERRY CITY 3 DUNDALK 0

Hot on the heels of their victory over Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night, Derry City gave their supporters a great boost with the clubs third home victory of the season.

And the victory sees the 'Candystripes' consolidate second spot in the table with Shamrock Rovers defeating St Pat's to remain on the Premier Division summit.

Ruaidhri Higgins' troops dominated the play, having enjoyed the lion's share of the play throughout. Dundalk struggled in the final third until the latter stages of the game.

Michael Duffy caused the 'Lilywhites' problems with his probing runs on the left flank and while he netted the third strike, Jordan McEneff and Brandon Kavanagh were also on target.

The home side opened on the front foot with Duffy breaking on the flank but his excellent delivery into the area saw Brandon Kavanagh failing to get the telling touch in the 10th minute.

Five minutes later Duffy was involved again when he gained possession and nutmegged Hayden Muller before directing a superb shot from 25 yards which Nathan Sheppard touched over the crossbar.

Derry's persistence was rewarded in the 20th minute when the club's leading scorer McEneff netted his fifth strike of the season.

Adam O'Reilly got a block on the ball as Dundalk attempted to clear their lines with Cameron McJannet feeding McEneff on the right flank and having raced into the penalty area the former Arsenal academy player drove his shot across the keeper, the ball rebounding off the upright into the net.

Dundalk's injury problems were compounded in the 25th minute when captain Darragh Leahy was forced off with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

And Derry also lost the services of Shane McEleney who limped off with a leg injury after 35 minutes.

Dundalk's Paul Doyle did well to clear the ball off his goal-line following a Duffy corner at the start of the second half as the home side continued to press in search of a second goal.

And they got that vital second goal on the hour when the lively Brandon Kavanagh launched a superb strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Having gained possession Kavanagh moved the ball forward and when the Dundalk defence appeared to open up the Derry midfielder's thunderous effort crashed high into the top corner from 25 yards.

Dundalk sub Cameron Elliott could have guaranteed a nervous finish minutes after his introduction but he lashed the ball high over the bar after Derry had failed to clear the danger.

And another sub Pat Hoban also threatened when he got his head to an in-swinging cross but failed to direct the ball on target.

O'Neill picked the ball up on the right and raced into the penalty area and he unselfishly squared the ball to Duffy who got a light touch to roll the ball over the line to end the match as a contest.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, McEleney (Coll, 35), McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (Patching, 85), McEneff (Dummigan, 69); C. Kavanagh (O'Neill, 69), O'Reilly, Duffy; C. Kavanagh (Graydon, 69).

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Davies, Mullen, Williams, Leahy (O'Kane, 25); Lewis, Malley; McCourt, Doyle (Kelly, 69), Martin (Ward, 74); Uli-Kokko (Hoban, 67).

REFEREE: R. Harvey.