Ireland to prepare for crucial Euro double-header with training camp in Bristol

Ireland’s truncated preparatory plan for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualification double-header against Greece and Gibraltar gets underway next Monday with a training camp at Bristol City FC.

Only squad contenders outside of the Premier League, and excluding those involved in the play-offs, are being called upon by manager Stephen Kenny for what constitutes the first phase of the build-up to the must-win pair of qualifiers.

Kenny learnt the hard way 12 months ago about the effects of ring-rustiness when his target of top spot in the Nations League group fell asunder after 90 minutes in Armenia.

With the Championship and League One seasons concluding last week, the aim is to retain a degree of conditioning until the second qualifier of the campaign on June 16 in Greece. Ireland then host minnows Gibraltar three days later in Dublin.

A number of uncapped players are in line for call-ups to the four-day gathering in England and those chosen will then be free to rest until the finalised squad convenes on Monday, June 5.

That schedule entails a nine-day camp in Antalya, Turkey – a destination picked specifically to acclimatise players for the scorching temperatures that’ll greet them in Athens. Thankfully, the fixture kicks off at 9.45pm local time.

“Greece is a big challenge now in June, in the middle of summer,” said Kenny after his campaign opener six weeks ago against France ended in a 1-0 defeat.

“There is a six-week gap between the end of the Championship and the game against Greece.

“We have a four-day game in Bristol City a couple of weeks after the season ends, then go to Turkey for nine days to prepare for Greece.

“Our preparations have to be exceptional. We need to prepare well for Greece, which is a tough game. And Gibraltar at home. So for those six points in June, we’ll have to get ready.

“It is an important campaign for us and we’re disappointed we didn’t get the point against France but for sure there are a lot of points to play for and we need to ensure we put ourselves in contention going into the last couple of games.”

Of the players who featured against the French, the biggest injury concern relates to Everton’s Séamus Coleman. Sean Dyche confirmed the club and country skipper had undergone a procedure on his knee injury and confirmed his return for next season, raising uncertainty over his readiness for the international window. Fellow defender Dara O’Shea’s season ended when he limped off against France, followed a fortnight later by Alan Browne – both also with knee injuries - while Matt Doherty has only made one appearance for Atlético Madrid since moving to Spain at the end of January.

He is approaching the end of his contract, as are several other Ireland candidates.

Preston North End have opened talks with Robbie Brady on extending his stay at Deepdale but he has options of other clubs in the Championship too. James McClean also became a free agent once Wigan’s troublesome campaign concluded.

Newly-declared Mikey Johnstson has two years left on his Celtic contract but could be tempted to upgrade his loan to Vitória Guimarães into a permanent switch should the Portuguese club table a realistic bid.

The winger’s influence in four successive starts as they clinched European qualification has boosted his status in the eyes of the club’s ownership. V Sports, run by Aston Villa’s co-owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, recently agreed to buy 46% of the club.

Ireland must finish among the top two of a pool containing France, Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar to reach the Euros in Germany next year or else rely on a probable backdoor route through the Nations League play-off semi-final and final in March 2024.