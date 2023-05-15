FAI reject Cork City's appeal for Cian Coleman's red card against Dundalk

The FAI have rejected Cork City's appeal for wrongful dismissal following Cian Coleman's red card against Dundalk on Friday night.

The City captain was shown a straight red card for his challenge in injury time of the Leesiders' 2-1 loss to the Lilywhites, with the goals coming either side of referee Damien MacGraith's decision.

It was second of two sending offs the Rebel Army had on the night as Josh Honohan had already picked up a second yellow card moments earlier.

“Josh’s second yellow card should have been a free to us,” argued coach Richie Holland shortly after full time.

“Cian gets a straight red card despite winning the tackle. It was an aggressive challenge but he won the ball. But, because it happened right in front of their bench, that riles the situation. I think the referee made a decision in the heat of the moment.

“There was no malice in it. He saw there was an opportunity to get the ball and he’s won it. We can see that on the video watched back.”

Cork City swiftly appealed the decision but in a statement released on Monday afternoon, the FAI confirmed it has been rejected.

Coleman will now serve a two game ban, ruling him out of the home games against Sligo Rovers this Friday and Shamrock Rovers the following week.

"The following decision has been made in relation to red card appeals from the most recent round of League of Ireland fixtures.

"An independent Appeal Committee of the FAI has rejected Cork City FC’s appeal for wrongful dismissal following Cian Coleman’s red card for serious foul play in Cork City FC’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture versus Dundalk FC on 12 May, 2023.

"In accordance with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, Cian Coleman will serve a two-match suspension."