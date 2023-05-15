Rotherham United offer Chiedozie Ogbene the most lucrative contract in their history

Rotherham United have tabled the most lucrative contract in their history in a bid to keep hold of in-demand Irish attacker Chiedozie Ogbene.

Swansea City lead the queue of suitors, among them clubs in Belgium and Turkey, eager to recruit the Corkman now that he's officially a free agent.

Once promoted from League One last year, The Millers activated a 12-month extension option for their Championship return and Ogbene was instrumental in snapping the yo-yo cycle they were hampered by in recent years.

He bagged nine goals as they clinched safety with a game to spare by playing out a scoreless draw against Middlesbrough, one of the clubs also understood to be interested in his signature.

IRISH STAR: Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland in action against Theo Hernández of France during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ogbene turned 26 that day and despite limping off with more hamstring trouble, he’s expected to be fit for Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier away to Greece on July 16.

“We’ll put our best offer in front of Chieo,” manager Matt Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“What a fantastic situation for him to be in. He’s got the security blanket of the best we can achieve and I know he’s got suitors elsewhere in the higher echelons of professional football. Full credit to him, he fully deserves it.”

Ogbene has never disguised his determination to reach the highest level and will assess his options before deciding on his next move.

Rotherham’s only slim hope of keeping their prize asset appears to hinge on the extent they’re willing to invest in the squad for their second season in the Championship. Chairman Tony Stewart insists they won’t be left wanting in that regard.

Read More Johnny Nicholson: The title race is over while Big Sam talks rubbish in the relegation battle

“January taught me something: that we need Championship-proven players if we are to say: ‘This is where we’re going to park ourselves for two or three years,’ he confessed.

“The first thing this season was to retain our status, which we have done. We can now be a bit more ambitious.”

The Grange native, who joined Rotherham from Brentford in 2019, became the first African-born player to represent Ireland two years ago when he debuted against Hungary and has gone on to win 15 caps and score four times.