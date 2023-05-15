Sam Allardyce spares Patrick Bamford's blushes as Leeds grab point

Leeds Utd 2 Newcastle Utd 2

To spurn one match-winning opportunity might be considered unfortunate, but to do it twice, in a little over a fortnight, well that's simply careless, Patrick Bamford.

If the forward's glaring late miss in the draw against Leicester City at the end of last month wasn't bad enough, his penalty miss in this breathless contest might just prove to be the costliest of his career. And we mean that purely in monetary terms. Namely the £100m loss in revenue for clubs relegated from the Premier League.

Bamford's inadequacies in front of goal in Leeds' last two home games have arguably cost them four points, or 13 per cent of their current total and a haul which in all likelihood would have seen the Elland Road side safe by now.

If he is on performance-related pay, Bamford might like to brace himself for a nine-figure hole in an up-coming pay cheque should Leeds look to recoup the massive hole in their balance sheet if they fail to secure a fourth consecutive season of top flight football.

To his credit, Sam Allardyce had no interest in hanging his forward out to dry after Nick Pope put Bamford's poor spot-kick out of its misery with a routine save low to his right, the Newcastle keeper atoning for his shoddy efforts to keep out Rodrigo's early header which allowed the lurking Luke Ayling to put the hosts ahead from close range.

"I haven't seen the lads taking many penalties," the caretaker boss admitted, in a telling confession. "I just left it how it used to be before I got here."

Supposedly a man of detail and marginal gains, Big Sam should perhaps have been up to speed on Bamford's penalty miss in the defeat to Arsenal earlier in the season.

"It can happen to anybody," Allardyce insisted. "With a bit more professionalism I think we would have been looking at a win and we're disappointed with a draw."

Callum Wilson offered the former England forward a sobering lesson in how to take penalties under pressure, levelling for Newcastle three minutes after Bamford's blooper with a cool finish into the bottom right hand corner of Joel Robles' net.

Wilson then ignored the embarrassing histrionics of the Leeds keeper to fire a second spot kick home straight down the middle with 20 minutes left after VAR spotted a sleight of hand by Junior Firpo initially missed by the officials which helped to end the full-back's afternoon early when he picked up a second caution in stoppage-time.

A 17th goal of the season from Wilson looked good enough to win a contest of rare ebb and flow, until the unlikely figure of Rasmus Kristensen, with a volley which wrong-footed Pope via a significant deflection off Newcastle skipper Kieran Trippier, earned an unlikely point for the hosts and one which may prove to be crucial to their hopes of survival.

They remain in the bottom three and will need at least one win from their final two games at West Ham and at home to Spurs on the final day to be in with a chance of avoiding a return to the Championship.

"A point is massive for us," Ayling insisted. "We had a chance to go two up only for things to conspire against us. In previous weeks in those circumstances we'd probably go on to lose 5-1 so we have to take the positives."

There was little positive to say about the Leeds fan who confronted Eddie Howe in stoppage time, shoving and verbally abusing a clearly shocked Newcastle manager in the technical area in an incident which could easily have overshadowed the whole afternoon had the pitch invader carried more malevolent intent.

"It does make you wonder 'what if'" a shaken Howe reflected as he came to terms with the ramifications of what could have come to pass.

Perhaps it was a mis-guided bid from the individual concerned to take centre stage on Leeds' strange 'dugout cam' feature which appears on their website, but to their credit the club swiftly imposed a lifetime ban on the supporter, who has been charged with assault.

Back-to-back home games against Brighton and Leicester in the space of four days offer Newcastle a chance to confirm a top four finish, and Wilson said: "We've put ourselves in a great position and we've just got to go out and enjoy the next two games.

"We leave Elland Road frustrated because we were the better team but ultimately the better team didn't win."

LEEDS UTD (4-3-3): Robles 6; Ayling 8, Kristensen 8, Wober 6, Firpo 4; McKennie 4, Koch 6, Greenwood 6 (Forshaw 46, 7), Rodrigo 7 (Aaronson 87, 5), Bamford 3 (Struijk 90, 5), Harrison 5 (Gnonto 64, 6).

Sent-off: Firpo.

NEWCASTLE UTD (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Schar 7, Botman 7, Burn 6; Guimaraes 6, Joelinton 6, Willock 3 (Anderson 87, 6); Almiron 6 (Gordon 72, 5), Wilson 9 (Saint-Maximin 72, 5), Isak 7.

Referee: Simon Hooper 6.