'Nobody knows what is going to happen, maybe he stays' - Guardiola hails Gundogan and hopes for deal

EVERTON 0

MAN CITY 3

NOT often in his debut season for the ages has Erling Haaland been overshadowed in the goalscoring stakes, but for a second Premier League weekend in succession, it was Ilkay Gundogan who led the way for Manchester City.

On what was a fractious visit to struggling Everton, the game ended with Pep Guardiola remonstrating with home centre-half Yerry Mina and accusing the Colombian of partaking in the “dark arts” of defending.

Guardiola followed the Everton man back towards the tunnel on the final whistle and was clearly angered by Mina’s antics during the game.

But what had preceded that little outburst from the City manager was another vintage performance from his team and a move one step closer to what would be a fifth league title in the past six years.

And it was mostly thanks to Gundogan, playing his 300th game for City as he heads towards free agency this summer and an expected move to Barcelona.

The German international broke open a tight contest with their relegation-threatened hosts with two goals and an assist in 14 minutes, either side of half-time, as City edged closer the title.

And, having scored the two goals that beat Leeds last weekend, the goal-scoring midfielder is clearly in the mood to leave in style as City chase the treble - a target they could now achieve over the next six games, assuming they get the better of Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League semi second leg.

“He shows again, again and again his quality and his importance,” said Guardiola. “His commitment to all of us at the club. It’s not just scoring goals, he has his momentum because against Leeds, he was THE player and again today.

“He can do everything. Nobody knows what is going to happen, maybe he stays. Hopefully. Yes I have told the club I want him to stay.

“He doesn’t talk much as a captain but when he talks, everyone listens. This is the power of a leader. He shows leadership every training session. Arriving on time, living the job 24 hours a day.

“And he plays like he’s playing now. He is a guy who plays close to the box and has an incredible sense of the goal. But he can playing holding midfield defensively no problem. He proved that years ago when he Fernandinho was injured. He is a guy who handles the pressure really, really well.” The same could be said of all Gundogan’s team mates at Goodison but it was he who finally broke down Everton resilience, opening the scoring with an incredible finish that had to be rewatched on replay to believe.

Riyad Mahrez’s 37th-minute cross floated into the Everton area and, back to goal, Gundogan controlled the ball on his thigh, swivelled and volleyed past Jordan Pickford.

The goal undid a solid opening from an Everton side fresh off a 5-1 win at Brighton that has raised their hopes of avoiding relegation.

But two minutes after the opening goal, this game was beyond them as Gundogan floated over a perfect left-wing cross for Haaland to rise and power a magnificent header into the net.

It was the Norwegian’s 52nd goal of the season, and his 36th in the league as he continues to improve his own Premier League record. It was also just Haaland’s third touch of the game and his first in the Everton half, an indication of the threat posed by the striker who is enjoying a once in a lifetime debut season in the English game.

But Gundogan was not finished and after James Garner tripped Phil Foden on the edge of the area after 51 minutes, he strode up and planted a magnificent 20-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Thus, as Guardiola ran the changes ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final, Everton were heading towards their 10th home defeat of the season - the first time in history they have recorded that unwanted mark.

Still, according to Guardiola at least, they went down fighting, although not within the rules, as he made a point of telling Mina on the final whistle.

There were claims that his major “crime’ was pinching his opponents, something City players appeared to be complaining about during the match.

“It’s not necessary what he does,” said Guardiola. “Away from the football, it is not necessary to do what he does every single game.

“And I told him: ‘You are a good enough player to avoid these kind of things.’ He knows what he did. Ask him.

“This is not physical, this is not mental. There are things that are not necessary to do that he does. This time with Aymeric, Jack, everybody. Ask him. Invite him to the press conference.”

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford 6; Patterson 6, Mina 5, Tarkowski 5, Holgate 4 (Coady 55, 5); Garner 7 (Gray 75, 5), Gueye 6 (Onana 55, 6); Iwobi 7, Doucoure 6, McNeil 7; Calvert-Lewin 6 (Maupay 45, 5). Substitutes (not used) Keane, Begovic, Lonergan, Simms, Welch.

Man City (4-1-4–1): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Dias 6 (Gomez 90), Laporte 6, Akanji 7; Rodri 7 (Phillips 87); Mahrez 6, Alvarez 6, Gundogan 9 (Silva 77, 5), Foden 7; Haaland 7 (Grealish 77, 5). Substitutes (not used) Stones, De Bruyne, Ortega, Palmer, Lewis.

Referee: A Taylor 6