Police charge Leeds fan with assault over Eddie Howe confrontation

Leeds have banned the supporter for life.
PITCH INVADER: Police have charged the Leeds fan who confronted Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 11:45
PA Sport Staff

The Leeds fan who confronted Newcastle manager Eddie Howe late in Saturday’s Premier League draw has been charged with assault by West Yorkshire Police.

Leeds have banned the supporter for life after he climbed out of the stands at Elland Road and entered the technical area where the altercation with Howe took place, before he was quickly led away.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the man has been charged with assault and will appear before magistrates in July.

A statement from the force read: “Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday.

“The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.”

The match finished in a 2-2 draw.

Leeds
Most Read

