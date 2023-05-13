Frustration enrages Cork City staff as they await appeal decision on Coleman red card

Once again, refereeing decisions were the talking point after Cork City crashed to their sixth straight defeat on Friday against Dundalk.

Three minutes into stoppage time, City were 1-0 ahead, only to concede through Cameron Elliott and Pat Hoban in the dying stages.

It was the two red cards issued to Josh Honohan and captain Cian Coleman that incensed the interim management team, led by Director of Football Liam Buckley, as the Rebel Army were unable to cut the five-point gap to eight-placed Drogheda United.

“Josh’s second yellow card should have been a free to us,” argued coach Richie Holland about Damien MacGraith’s decision to sanction Honohan in the 84th minute following a tangle with Elliott.

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell celebrates at the final whistle of the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Cork City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“The first action is their player pushing into Josh and when slipping he drags him down. Then Cian gets a straight red card despite winning the tackle. It was an aggressive challenge but he won the ball.

“But, because it happened right in front of their bench, that riles the situation. I think the referee made a decision in the heat of the moment.

“There was no malice in it. He saw there was an opportunity to get the ball and he’s won it. We can see that on the video watched back.” Stephen O’Donnell had a closer and different view, albeit one he was open to correction on.

“Cian Coleman is not a dirty player – I had him at St Pat’s – but I thought the tackle was over the top,” said the relieved but elated Dundalk boss. “I’ll hold my hands up if replays prove me wrong.”

The FAI’s new fast-track appeal procedure will now activate to determine whether the referee’s decision is rescinded, otherwise Coleman will be joining defensive colleague Ally Gilchrist on the suspended list for Friday’s visit of Sligo Rovers to Turner’s Cross.

“It’s so frustrating because you do so much work during the week to break this run and then that happens,” sighed Holland.

“We’ve won when keeping clean sheets this season and it was going that way till stoppage time.

“I felt we were organised, playing well out of possession while carrying a threat with the ball too. That’s been the way for the majority of the year but we’re lacking a bit of luck to get over the line.

“We’re getting pats on the back but coming away from another match with no points. At this stage, I’d take a poor performance and a 1-0 win.”