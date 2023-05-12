Thy Kingdom come! Kelliher answers Kerry prayers and seals first win

Athlone Town 2 Kerry FC 3

Kerry FC made history this evening as a late Ryan Kelliher goal saw them earn their first win in the First Division, at the 14th attempt.

Kerry finally secured three points in the league having come so close before. In Lissywollen they showed their fighting spirit to defeat the promotion chasers and finally deliver on their promise of being competitive in this league.

Athlone were on top early having much more of the possession, Adam Lennon hitting a tame effort from range to test debutant Aaron O’Sullivan. They came close minutes later, Samuel Aladesanusi doing well to clear off the line.

Down at the other end, Kerry were working the ball well and against the run of play took the lead, Sean McGrath was strong to hold off Aaron Connolly trying to deal with the danger, Kelliher took the ball down, turned and struck a shot on his right foot that looped over Vladislav Velikin into the Athlone goal.

Athlone almost found an equaliser in the 19th minute, Jack Kavanagh unleashing a cross across the face of goal but it eluded Pierrot.

Again against the run of play, Kerry doubled their lead after 22 minutes. McGrath was involved again as he passed to Nathan Gleeson, the forward cutting inside from the right wing, space opening up for him. He unleashed a left-footed shot that took a deflection off German Fuentes Rodriguez and lobbed Velikin. Another from range and it started to feel like this could be Kerry's night.

O’Sullivan was having a solid start to his Kerry FC career in the First Division and made a stunning save after 26 minutes to deny Dolia. The Kerry keeper and defence were kept busy as the hosts piled on the pressure. From a throw in on the right wing Patrick Hickey took possession and crossed to the area where Frantz Pierrot looked to have gotten a touch. A wicked deflection in the buildup was enough to deceive Aaron O’Sullivan and Athlone had their response after 37 minutes.

It was a strong start to the second half by Athlone but they could not find the net, Lennon having a shot just after the restart that just flew over the bar. Blake Ryan, a half time substitute then had an effort that hit the underside of the bar. Hickey then kissed the crossbar with a rocket from the edge of the area.

Athlone drew level and it was the heart breaker in Tralee, Dolia, who proved the menace again. He was terrifying all evening and Hickey found him unmarked in the box and he shot into an empty goal.

However two minutes later Kelliher was found by McGrath just outside the six-yard box and the forward shot at goal only to see his effort blocked by Aaron McBride on the line. However the linesman awarded it and Kerry were 19 minutes away from history.

Kerry were on the back foot but incredible defending saw them hang for their first win and they will be hoping to kick on from here.

ATHLONE TOWN: Vladislav Velikin; Haji Abdikadir, German Fuentes Rodriguez, Aaron McBride, Jack Kavanagh (Blake Ryan h/t); Aaron Connolly, Valerii Dolia, Patrick Hickey; Adam Lennon (Matthew McCarrick 80’), Frantz Pierrot, Jamar Campion-Hinds.

KERRY FC: Aaron O’Sullivan; Cian Barrett, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Rob Vasiu, Sean McGrath (Matt Keane 82’), Ronan Teahan (Graham O’Reilly 63’), Toger Silong; Nathan Gleeson, Ryan Kelliher, Leo Gaxha.

Referee: David Connolly