Injury time double sees Dundalk come from behind to defeat nine man Cork City

DUNDALK…2 (Cameron Elliott 90+3, Pat Hoban 90+7) CORK CITY…1 (Tunde Owolabi 19)

Pat Hoban – the only link to a glorious past era of games between these two teams – rolled back the years to seal a late win for Dundalk and condemn Cork City to another defeat.

Leading for the sixth game this season, through Tunde Owolabi’s 19th minute strike, City again coughed up a lead, losing both Josh Honohan and captain Cian Coleman either side of Cameron Elliott’s 93rd-minute leveller.

Amid the chaos and carnage, Hoban was coolness personified, showing neat footwork to nab the winner and become the highest scorer in this fixture with 10, one ahead of John Caulfield.

In a meeting of the teams displaying opposite form – Dundalk’s three straight wins contrasted with five losses on the spin for City – it was the underdogs who seized the initiative.

Interim boss Liam Buckley and his staff didn’t ditch any of the side beaten by St Patrick’s Athletic in the first game of the post-Colin Healy era, resisting the urge to reinstate Aaron Bolger returning from suspension.

Bright and early they were bright and breezy, teenager Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh releasing Ruari Keating down the left and his cross finding Owolabi. Though the angle was tight, the striker still managed to swivel and force Nathan Shepperd into a smart save at his front post.

The Belgian is adept at defying narrow spaces to pounce, as illustrated by his breakthrough goal on 19 minutes.

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk shoots to score his side's second goal past Cork City goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Cork City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Owolabi had spoken last week of his early struggles to break into the side when Keating was firing but lately they’ve been both accommodated in a partnership to lethal effect.

One turn and threaded pass by Keating dissected the Dundalk defensive axis of Hayden Muller and Wasiri Williams, allowing Owolabi to sprint clear.

Once he latched onto the pass and rounded the advancing Shepperd, all that was against him was the pacey synthetic surface but he kept up to roll the ball home from an acute angle.

It was the jolt Dundalk needed and from then they began to dominate, albeit not without City carrying a threat on the counter.

Hoban was claiming for a penalty following a tussle with Cian Coleman, whose only crime was to stand his ground, but they did muster a shot towards goal 10 minutes before the break.

Ryan O’Kane was the creator, raiding into the box from the right and while Alfie Lewis connected with his cutback, Kevin Čustović scrambled back to deflect the effort wide for a corner.

Hoban has a trove of memories from this fixture and he was inches away from levelling when rising to meet O’Kane’s right-wing delivery. His motion contained all the ingredients of his textbook finishes, only this time his header bounced down off the underside of the crossbar.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic approaching the break. When Owolabi drew Hayden Muller into a needless foul, Matt Healy’s curling free-kick picked out Josh Honohan but his header lacked the power to trouble Shepperd.

The Welsh goalkeeper did wear a worried look as Muller let Keating cut across him at the near post to control a left-wing cross, yet the shot he got away rippled the side-netting.

Another blank half brought Dundalk’s drought of attempts at the City goal to over 140 minutes and only an upturn in the final third would avoid their yo-yo pattern continuing.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Oriel Park, Dundalk 12/5/2023

Former Lilywhites goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran, however, took a long time to be tested, primarily thanks to a defence that remained resolute till they lost Honohan for the final 13 minutes through to a second booking.

Attempts by Archie Davies and substitute John Martin were easily gathered by Corcoran but the hosts came alive once eight minutes were shown on the board, on foot of a lengthy stoppage due to O'Brien-Whitmarsh's head injury.

It would take something special to swing the direction and Cameron Elliott supplied it by executing an overhead kick from a right-wing cross to level matters three minutes into added time.

Cian Coleman then followed Honohan into the dressing-room early for a lunge that sparked a sideline scuffle between members of both benches.

After a semblance of order was restored, it was left for Hoban to have the final say – making room at the back post to squeeze the ball beneath Corcoran and keep the Rebel Army sweating in the relegation playoff berth.

DUNDALK: N Shepperd; A Davies, W Williams, H Muller (C Elliott 67), D Leah; A Lewis (P Doyle 76), C Malley (D Kelly 76); R O’Kane, K Ward (J Yii-Koko 67), R Tulloch (J Martin 48); P Hoban.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, C Coleman, K Čustović; D Crowley, B Coffey, J O’Brien Whitmarsh (A Bolger 76), M Healy, E Varian (J O’Donovan 68); R Keating, T Owolabi (C Murphy 83).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

Attendance: 2389.