Late goals earn Jon Daly back-to-back wins in interim charge of St Pats

Goals from Jay McClelland and a Chris Forrester double in the final eight minutes saw Pats defeat determined Drogheda.
Late goals earn Jon Daly back-to-back wins in interim charge of St Pats

BACK TO BACK WINS: St. Patrick's Athletic interim manager Jon Daly during the game

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 21:59
Paul Buttner

St Patrick’s Athletic 3 Drogheda United 0

Chris Forrester scored twice in the dying embers of a frantic game by the Camac as St Patrick’s Athletic gave interim manager Jon Daly back-to-back wins.

Jay McClelland was sprung from the bunch to head St Patrick’s in front on 82 minutes, following up after a Tom Grivosti header from Jake Mulraney’s corner came back off a post.

Skipper Forrester then provided the gloss with his brace, all the harsher on a gallant Drogheda - missing six defenders through injury or suspension - who were always well in this game until late on.

Forrester got his first right on 90 minutes, producing sublime skill on the edge of the area before volleying to the bottom corner.

His second arrived two minutes into stoppage time when pouncing on a mistake by Ryan Brennan to take the ball around goalkeeper Colin McCabe and drive it to the net.

McCabe had redeemed an early mistake to thwart Forrester in the only real chance of a poor first half before the game sparked to life in the second half when superb goalkeeping prevented Drogheda from taking the lead on 53 minutes.

Conor Keeley’s initial header from Dayle Rooney’s free kick bounced up nicely for the centre-back whose volley was brilliantly saved by Dean Lyness.

Two minutes later an incisive move by the visitors carved St Patrick’s open. Gary Deegan, Freddie Draper and Dylan Grimes worked the ball to Rooney on the left. But the winger took a heavy touch before slicing wide.

St Patrick’s introduced 15-year-old striker Mason Melia for this league debut, creating a little history by becoming the club’s youngest ever senior player.

McClelland was then denied by a terrific save by McCabe before he finally broke the deadlock.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Lennon, Curtis, McGarth, Breslin; Kreida (Grivosti, h-t), Forrester; Mulraney, Murphy (McCormack, 83), M. Doyle (McClelland, 64); Carty (Melia, 68).

Drogheda United: McCabe; Heeney, Keeley, Topcu, McNally; Deegan, Brennan; Grimes (Leddy, 85), Markey, Rooney; Draper (Foley, 70).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

Attendance: 4,011.

More in this section

Waterford v Cobh Ramblers - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Coughlan leads Waterford's five-star rout of Cobh
Waterford v Galway United FC - SSE Airtricity League First Division Galway United extend record breaking home run while Bray Wanderers end winless streak
UCD v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division Rovers reach the top for first time this season after UCD wilt
<p>NOT THE MAN: Julian Nagelsmann is not in the running to be the next Tottenham manager (John Walton/PA)</p>

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann not a contender for Tottenham job

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd