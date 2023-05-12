Late goals earn Jon Daly back-to-back wins in interim charge of St Pats

St Patrick’s Athletic 3 Drogheda United 0

Chris Forrester scored twice in the dying embers of a frantic game by the Camac as St Patrick’s Athletic gave interim manager Jon Daly back-to-back wins.

Jay McClelland was sprung from the bunch to head St Patrick’s in front on 82 minutes, following up after a Tom Grivosti header from Jake Mulraney’s corner came back off a post.

Skipper Forrester then provided the gloss with his brace, all the harsher on a gallant Drogheda - missing six defenders through injury or suspension - who were always well in this game until late on.

Forrester got his first right on 90 minutes, producing sublime skill on the edge of the area before volleying to the bottom corner.

His second arrived two minutes into stoppage time when pouncing on a mistake by Ryan Brennan to take the ball around goalkeeper Colin McCabe and drive it to the net.

McCabe had redeemed an early mistake to thwart Forrester in the only real chance of a poor first half before the game sparked to life in the second half when superb goalkeeping prevented Drogheda from taking the lead on 53 minutes.

Conor Keeley’s initial header from Dayle Rooney’s free kick bounced up nicely for the centre-back whose volley was brilliantly saved by Dean Lyness.

Two minutes later an incisive move by the visitors carved St Patrick’s open. Gary Deegan, Freddie Draper and Dylan Grimes worked the ball to Rooney on the left. But the winger took a heavy touch before slicing wide.

St Patrick’s introduced 15-year-old striker Mason Melia for this league debut, creating a little history by becoming the club’s youngest ever senior player.

McClelland was then denied by a terrific save by McCabe before he finally broke the deadlock.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Lennon, Curtis, McGarth, Breslin; Kreida (Grivosti, h-t), Forrester; Mulraney, Murphy (McCormack, 83), M. Doyle (McClelland, 64); Carty (Melia, 68).

Drogheda United: McCabe; Heeney, Keeley, Topcu, McNally; Deegan, Brennan; Grimes (Leddy, 85), Markey, Rooney; Draper (Foley, 70).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

Attendance: 4,011.