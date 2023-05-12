Rovers reach the top for first time this season after UCD wilt

UCD 0 Shamrock Rovers 3

Shamrock Rovers went top of the table for the first time in this league campaign after their comprehensive 3-0 win at the UCD Bowl was coupled with Bohemians’ 1-0 defeat at Dalymount Park to Derry City.

The Hoops made it 14 consecutive wins over UCD in the league, thanks to goals from Trevor Clarke, Aaron Greene and an unfortunate own goal from Adam Wells.

With Jack Byrne not part of the match day squad for the Hoops, the set pieces were left to Markus Poom. The Estonian international delivered five first-half corners into the UCD box that caused the Students plenty of difficulties. Johnny Kenny, Sean Hoare and Pico Lopes all had headers that directed Poom set pieces goalwards but they couldn’t truly trouble Kian Moore in the UCD goal.

The Hoops looked to go long at times hitting a number of long diagonals to Clarke on the left but when the opening goal came it was from a great run from deep by Clarke on 16 minutes. He scored his fourth goal in five games taking the ball up from the half-way line, ghosting by Luke O'Regan, playing a one-two with Graham Burke, before slotting it home with his left inside the area.

Burke, Greene and Ronan Finn all went close with shots as Rovers moved the ball quickly in front of the UCD back four but their best chance to add to their score before the break came to Sean Hoare off a Poom free kick from half way. The Rovers defender snatched at the chance with the goal at his mercy.

Rovers’ second goal came from another Poom corner. The ball had come to Kenny from the right and when his shot was blocked, Rovers recycled the ball with Poom’s cross beating the inrushing Lopes and Hoare but not Greene. He was on hand to tap in from inside the six yard box coming from the back post to get his first of the season.

With one eye on Monday’s night match against St. Patrick’s Athletic, Bradley made his substitions early and it was Rovers’ fourth sub who set up the Hoops final goal. Justin Ferizaj had only come on when his cross in the 71st minute deflecting off Adam Wells and into the UCD goal to make it 3-0.

Andy Myler’s men will be glad to see the back of a Rovers team who have kept a clean sheet against the Students in each of their last ten league encounters.

The Hoops go top two points clear of second placed Derry City and Bohemians who drop to third.

UCD: Kian Moore; Luke O'Regan, Jack Keaney, Adam Wells, Evan Osam; Michael Gallagher Sami Clarke 57); Donal Higgins (Jesse Dempsey 57), Alex Nolan (Harry O'Connor 66), Ciaran Behan, Daniel Norris (Jake Doyle 65); Danu Kinsella Bishop (Divine Izekor 84). Subs not used: Fintan Agnew, Ryan Bowden, Colin Bolton.

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Daniel Cleary, Pico Lopes, Sean Hoare; Ronan Finn (Sean Gannon 46), Darragh Nugent, Markus Poom, Trevor Clarke; Graham Burke (Conan Noonan 64), Aaron Greene (Justin Ferizaj 70), Johnny Kenny (Rory Gaffney 64). Subs not used: Toms Leitis, Lee Grace, Richie Towell, Gary O'Neill, Neil Farrugia.