Galway United extend record breaking home run while Bray Wanderers end winless streak

Galway United made it a record-extending eight home victory in a row as they comfortably defeated Wexford at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night.

A second half brace from Stephen Walsh was enough to earn United the three points which sees them remain clear at the top of the first division table.

John Caulfield’s side have now recorded 12 wins in their 13 games this campaign in their hunt for the league title and promotion back to the Premier Division.

Elsewhere, Bray Wanderers ended a five-game streak without a victory to climb back up to fourth in the table.

A goal in each period at the Carlisle Grounds saw the Green and White’s inflict a third straight loss upon Finn Harps, who remain second from bottom in the standings.

Both teams made two changes to their line-ups. Winger Gerard Short and defender Cole Omorehiomwan returned having not started in last week's draw with Wexford.

From the side who succumbed 4-1 away to Cobh, Sean O’Donnell made his first start for the Donegal club while Ryan Flood recovered from illness to stake his place in the starting XI.

The visitors came close after five minutes as Alex Moody denied Seamas Keogh with a fine leg block. After that, the Seagulls dominated possession. They made that count in the 20th minute.

Shortt’s corner from the right was headed back across goal by Ben Feeney to the unmarked Dane Massey with the home skipper drilling in low from close range.

The visitors came close to equalising on 57 as Sean O’Donnell’s looping header came back off the bar and onto the post before the hosts cleared.

Then on 75, Moody parried Keogh’s effort. It rebounded off Harry Groome with the keeper gathering the loose ball before the line. But the Wicklow side wrapped up the points in the 86th minute.

Groome won possession in his own half and broke. He found Feeney wide left. The striker dinked a cross for Groome to lash a volley into the top right hand corner of the net.

Bray Wanderers: Moody; Farrell (Ajala 87), Hudson, Omorehiomwan, Massey; Lovic, Harry Groome, Almirall (Craven 8); Davis (Thompson 68), Feeney, Shortt.

Finn Harps: Hiemer; Porter (McLaughlin 90 + 1), McCallion, Cowan, McMonagle (Jordan 90 + 1), Flood; Baba, Mashigo; Keogh; Da Silva (Okwute half time) (Harris 71), O'Donnell (Duffy 76).

Referee: Daniel Murphy (Dublin).