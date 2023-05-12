Coughlan leads Waterford's five-star rout of Cobh

Waterford FC 5 Cobh Ramblers 0

Waterford FC returned to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division after two defeats as a five-star dominant display saw Keith Long’s side breeze past Munster opposition Cobh Ramblers at the RSC.

The Blues got off to a flying start on eight minutes when Roland Idowu played a free-kick down the right for Kilian Cantwell to cross into the centre for Ronan Coughlan, and he brilliantly headed the ball past Cobh keeper Lee Steacy.

Steacy denied the hosts a second goal on 18 minutes when Ryan Burke and Dean McMenamy linked up down the left for the latter to crack in a shot that was well saved by the visiting goalkeeper before Giles Phillips saw a header after an Idowu delivery kept out seven minutes later.

It was the woodwork that came to Cobh’s rescue from the resulting corner as Shane Griffin’s ball into the penalty area saw Coughlan get his head on it, but his effort came back off the crossbar, before Paul Martin produced a decent stop to deny Wilson Waweru on 28 minutes.

The rampant Blues doubled their advantage on 37 minutes when Roland Idowu slipped the ball into the path of Griffin, who flicked the ball over Jason Abbott before finishing expertly past a helpless Cobh netminder.

The second half followed the same trajectory as the opening 45 as the home side continued to go in search of goals with the third arriving on 51 minutes. Idowu and Coughlan played a neat move down the right with the latter setting up Barry Baggley, who fired a right-footed shot to the far corner for his first Blues goal.

A fourth goal arrived seven minutes later when Coughlan turned provider for Roland Idowu free inside the area and he applied the finish past Lee Steacy from 16 yards. Two substitutes combined to complete the scoring on 89 minutes when Thomas Oluwa set up Wassim Aouachria to finish.

Waterford FC: Martin, O’Keeffe (Warren ’90), Phillips (Oluwa ’84), Cantwell, Burke, Griffin (Larkin ’46), Baggley, McMenamy, Idowu, Parsons (Sobowale ’84), Coughlan (Aouachria ’70)

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy, McCarthy, Frahill, Lyons, O’Sullivan-Connell, Holland (Desmond ’17), O’Brien (Osorio ’66), O’Leary (Hegarty ’66), Abbott, Waweru (Bosnjak ’88), Drinan (Stringer ’88).

Referee: Marc Lynch.