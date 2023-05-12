Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann not a contender for Tottenham job

NOT THE MAN: Julian Nagelsmann is not in the running to be the next Tottenham manager (John Walton/PA)

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 19:10
George Sessions, PA

Tottenham have no intention of interviewing Julian Nagelsmann over the vacant managerial role, the PA news agency understands.

Nagelsmann has been heavily linked with the post since his shock departure from Bayern Munich at the end of March.

The 35-year-old was in the running for the Spurs job in 2021 before Bayern swooped in at the time to secure the services of one of the most highly sought-after young coaches in world football.

Julian Nagelsmann
Julian Nagelsmann is not under consideration to be the next Tottenham boss (John Walton/PA)

When Antonio Conte left Tottenham soon after Nagelsmann’s dramatic exit from the Bundesliga champions, it was anticipated the German coach would again be in the mix for the vacancy at the Premier League club.

Speculation has rumbled on since but while Tottenham have great respect for Nagelsmann, they will not be meeting or interviewing him for the role and he is not a contender, PA understands.

Republic of Ireland U21's Press Conference

John O'Shea leaves Stoke City to focus on Ireland role

