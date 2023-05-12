John O'Shea leaves Stoke City to focus on Ireland role

John O'Shea is to leave his role as first team coach with Stoke City to focus on his role as assistant to Stephen Kenny with the Republic of Ireland team
FULL FOCUS: John O'Shea is  during a Republic of Ireland U21's press conference at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 16:55
James Whelan

John O'Shea is to leave his role as first team coach with Stoke City to focus on his role as assistant to Stephen Kenny with the Republic of Ireland team.

The 42-year-old former Manchester United and Sunderland defender joined Stoke last July.

In a statement released on their website Stoke City said: "John O’Shea is to leave his position as a first team coach at Stoke City, the Club can confirm.

"The 42-year-old, who joined the Potters in July 2022, is stepping aside to focus on his commitments with the Republic of Ireland."

O’Shea said: “I would like to thank everyone at Stoke City for their help and guidance last season and wish the Club good luck for the future.”

