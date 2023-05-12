Seamus Coleman undergoes successful operation and should be fit for next season

Seamus Coleman has undergone successful surgery on his knee injury, but Everton manager Sean Dyche was non-committal on the defender’s future at the club.

The Republic of Ireland international was stretchered off in the Toffees 2-2 draw away to Leicester City almost two weeks ago and the initial fears were that he could be set to face a lengthy period on the side-lines.

The Donegal native will miss Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar in June but there are also fears from Everton fans that the 34-year-old may have played his last game for the club given that he is one of a number of players that will be out of contract in the summer.

But speaking ahead of their crucial home clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, Dyche suggested that Coleman should be fit for the start of the new campaign, although he refused to confirm whether he will still be at Goodison Park when he returns.

Seamus Coleman of Everton is stretchered off after going down with an injury during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on May 01, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“He did have an operation. It’s straight forward in the view of the medical side of things, I don’t know the official way they have treated it in the sense of the operation but apparently it has gone really well.

“Hopefully it will be a straightforward recovery and all being well he should be fit for next season,” said the Blues boss.

“I will be speaking to him ongoing. I have spoken to all players here – or the ones that needed a chat about things – so he is well in the loop of where he sits at this football club.

“There are some outlines that I’ve been speaking with Kev Thelwell (director of football) about, a way forward, but at the end of the day it still comes down to what is happening now.

“When I got here the noise was about Everton being done. We’ve obviously shown we are not done and there is more life in what we are doing. That does change things. Being in the Premier League is a different viewpoint, that’s the first concern.

“But there are some background chats about what is needed because you have to continue. It’s a fluid business, one that I’m used to. You are always fluid thinking anyway, it’s not about an exact thought.

“It’s about different scenarios with players, player contracts, ways the club is operating, ways they are looking to operate. Ultimately this season it is about getting past this situation and growing for the future.”