CBC heartbreak as O'Higgins double seals national title for Marist

FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup Final: Christian Brothers College 1-2 Marist College

Diarmuid O’Higgins struck a delightful double which helped Marist College, Athlone to national glory, edging out Christian Brothers College to claim the FAI Schools Minor Boys Cup.

A superb individual opener, followed by a fine team-move for the second, gave them the advantage before Donal O’Connor’s penalty set up a tight and tense finish.

Played at the fabulous Fairgreen, home to Limerick side Fairview Rangers, this clash was the decider for national honours at under 15, Large Schools level. But the soaring Shannonside heat made for a largely scrappy contest.

Marist College, who lost this decider 12 months ago to The Bish of Galway, shaded the contest and were perhaps deserving of the silverware. That experience, in the heartbreak of a penalty shootout, appeared to give them the edge over the Cork side who didn’t play their best football until they fell two goals behind in the final quarter.

The opening half was devoid of clear goalscoring action for long spells, but the battles on the flanks were interesting. For Marist, dynamic winger Jossi Ticajose had a superb head to head with Elliot Quin with the Cork man edging the battle overall. Infield, there was influential players in Dan Costello and William Geraghty, both of whom controlled the middle third for periods.

The opener arrived with just 60 seconds of action remaining in the opening 35 minutes. A spark of magic from O’Higgins saw him cut in from the left wing and curl beautifully into the top corner.

Both schools had brought a large support to the contest but it was the Midlanders who were largely happier with a solid defence key to their success. Indeed, the first CBC shot arrived on 40 minutes when Tom McGrath hit the target but it was easily saved by Jimmy Walshe.

Athlone pressed for an insurance goal which eventually arrived with a quarter hour remaining. After a string of midfield passes, Sean Keegan released O’Higgins with a tidy through ball and with the keeper advancing he connected perfectly to find the corner from the edge of the area.

There was further chances to seal it with Keegan volleying over and Sean Whittaker hooking a shot over the bar.

The reply from CBC arrived from the penalty spot. The tireless Donal O’Connor – now playing as a striker – was felled inside the area. Referee Eddie Darcy pointed to the spot before O’Connor sent the Athlone stopper the wrong way.

There was chances in the remaining three minutes of normal time with sub Ben Herlihy sending an effort inches wide.

Athlone held on celebrating amid a pitch invasion, with their management of Martin Grogan and Stephen Walshe no doubt relieved after the late scare.

Christian Brothers College, Cork: H Walsh; L Lynch, M Murphy, C Walsh, E Quin; D Morley, D O’Connor (C), A O’Shea, B Phillips; T McGrath, L Cregan.

Subs: M Scott for Phillips (45 – inj), S Kavanagh for Morley (57).

Marist College, Athlone: J Walshe; P Collins, A Odusoga, D Dennehy, S Byrne; W Geraghty, D Costello (C); J Ticajose, S Keegan, S Whittaker; D O’Higgins.

Subs: J Timlin for Byrne (40), Byrne for Ticajose (65).

Referee: E Darcy (Limerick).