Galway United's Jenna Slattery wins April Player of the Month award

Galway United's Jenna Slattery has been named the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Player of the Month for April.

Slattery is second in the running for the Golden Boot Award and she was also nominated for the March Player of the Month award.

Goals against Sligo Rovers and DLR Waves this month have brought her overall tally up to four for the season.

Galway are on a six-game unbeaten run and Slattery has been in fine form. Afforded licence to break forward from midfield, the 19-year-old has been a key attacking threat for a team full of confidence.

She was selected ahead of Peamount United midfielder Sadhbh Doyle and Shamrock Rovers defender Jess Gargan.

"It's a great honour to win this award. To be able to get recognition for my ability on the park means a lot to me, but without my team-mates and the club behind me I wouldn't be able to get this award," said Slattery.

"At the moment, it's going really well for me. I'm able to both attack and defend, which I like that because I feel that I have the ability to do both things. So, for me personally, it's really good. Now I want to help the team by scoring a lot more.

"From coming in at the start of the season being a new club we were underestimated. I wasn't really surprised at the way we have started. By all means there is still a lot more for us to get to but I'm really happy with how we're going."

Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, said: “Congratulations to Jenna Slattery on being named the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month for April. The start that she and Galway United have made this season has been brilliant. She has been instrumental to the team’s success so far and this is clearly reflected in her being named as a vice-captain of the team at only 19 years of age.

"As proud sponsor of the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, we have been delighted to see the incredible level of competition in the League so far this season with so many teams performing well and narrowly separated towards the top of the table. We’re looking forward to seeing how the rest of the season unfolds and who comes out on top.”