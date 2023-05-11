Basel strike late to win at Fiorentina

Basel strike late to win at Fiorentina

Zeki Amdoumi of FC Basel 1893 scores a goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg match between ACF Fiorentina and FC Basel at Poznan Stadium on May 11, 2023 in Florence, Italy. Pic:Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 18:39
Reuters

A stoppage-time goal from Zeki Amdouni earned Basel a 2-1 win at Fiorentina in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday.

The Swiss Super League side are now in a solid position to become the first team from their country to reach a European final.

Basel thought they had taken an early lead but the effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Arthur Cabral headed Fiorentina into the lead after 25 minutes with his seventh goal of this season's competition but he did not celebrate out of respect for his former club Basel where he played from 2019-2022.

Fiorentina dominated the possession but Basel slowly established a foothold in the game and became more threatening as it wore on.

Andy Diouf equalised after 71 minutes with a well-placed low shot from just outside the box and Amdouni silenced the Italian fans three minutes into added time when he fired home from 10 yards after a free kick was floated towards the back post.

The return leg will be played next Thursday.

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Unai Emery warns Tottenham that top four spot is harder to achieve than ever
Argentina v Japan: Group D - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier with France moved to Parc de Princes
Inzaghi warns Inter players that tie not over Inzaghi warns Inter players that tie not over
<p>Arkadiusz Milik of Juventus controls the ball whilst under pressure from Loic Bade of Sevilla FC during the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg match. Pic: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images</p>

Sevilla pegged back by Juventus late show in Europa League as Roma win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd