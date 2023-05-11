Sevilla pegged back by Juventus late show in Europa League as Roma win

Juventus leave it late to level with Sevilla while Roma take the spoils against Leverkusen. 
Sevilla pegged back by Juventus late show in Europa League as Roma win

Arkadiusz Milik of Juventus controls the ball whilst under pressure from Loic Bade of Sevilla FC during the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg match. Pic: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 22:44
PA

Federico Gatti's goal deep into stoppage time snatched a 1-1 draw for Juventus in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Sevilla in Turin.

The Spaniards, who had come from behind to knock out Manchester United in the last round, took the lead in the 26th minute through Youssef En-Nesyri.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri used all five substitutes in a bid to find a way back into the match during the second half.

Just when it looked like Sevilla had held out to take a defendable lead back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan next week, Gatti, sent on for the last half hour, nodded in following a corner to keep the tie in the balance.

In the other semi Roma edged past Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Giallorossi defender Roger Ibanez saw his header saved by Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky midway through the first half before the Serie A side eventually made the breakthrough just after the hour. Edoardo Bove slotted in after Tammy Abraham's initial shot had been saved.

In the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, West Ham came from behind to beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the first leg at London Stadium.

The Dutch side took the lead against the run of play at the end of the first half through a long-range strike from Tijjani Reijnders, which was confirmed following VAR review for a possible foul in the build-up.

The Irons were level in the 67th minute when Said Benrahma converted a penalty after AZ goalkeeper Mathew Ryan had punched Jarrod Bowen as he tried to clear the ball.

With 15 minutes left, Michail Antonio slotted in from close range following a corner to turn the tie around.

Zeki Amdouni struck in stoppage time as Basel won 2-1 at Fiorentina.

Arthur Cabral headed the Italians in front from a corner in the 25th minute.

Basel, though, were back on level terms with 20 minutes left through a fine individual effort from Andy Diouf before Amdouni completed the turnaround when he slotted in what could prove a crucial second goal following a free-kick.

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Unai Emery warns Tottenham that top four spot is harder to achieve than ever
Argentina v Japan: Group D - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier with France moved to Parc de Princes
Inzaghi warns Inter players that tie not over Inzaghi warns Inter players that tie not over
ACF Fiorentina v FC Basel: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Europa Conference League

Basel strike late to win at Fiorentina

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd