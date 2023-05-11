Sevilla pegged back by Juventus late show in Europa League as Roma win

Federico Gatti's goal deep into stoppage time snatched a 1-1 draw for Juventus in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Sevilla in Turin.

The Spaniards, who had come from behind to knock out Manchester United in the last round, took the lead in the 26th minute through Youssef En-Nesyri.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri used all five substitutes in a bid to find a way back into the match during the second half.

Just when it looked like Sevilla had held out to take a defendable lead back to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan next week, Gatti, sent on for the last half hour, nodded in following a corner to keep the tie in the balance.

In the other semi Roma edged past Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Giallorossi defender Roger Ibanez saw his header saved by Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky midway through the first half before the Serie A side eventually made the breakthrough just after the hour. Edoardo Bove slotted in after Tammy Abraham's initial shot had been saved.

In the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, West Ham came from behind to beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the first leg at London Stadium.

The Dutch side took the lead against the run of play at the end of the first half through a long-range strike from Tijjani Reijnders, which was confirmed following VAR review for a possible foul in the build-up.

The Irons were level in the 67th minute when Said Benrahma converted a penalty after AZ goalkeeper Mathew Ryan had punched Jarrod Bowen as he tried to clear the ball.

With 15 minutes left, Michail Antonio slotted in from close range following a corner to turn the tie around.

Zeki Amdouni struck in stoppage time as Basel won 2-1 at Fiorentina.

Arthur Cabral headed the Italians in front from a corner in the 25th minute.

Basel, though, were back on level terms with 20 minutes left through a fine individual effort from Andy Diouf before Amdouni completed the turnaround when he slotted in what could prove a crucial second goal following a free-kick.