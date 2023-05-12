Coughlan becomes maiden player from the First Division to win Player of the Month

Less is best summarises the formula Ronan Coughlan has applied to become the maiden player from the First Division to win a monthly award this season in the League of Ireland.

His 15 goals this season – 11 of them in April – have given Waterford a fighting chance of catching runaways leaders Galway United in the hunt for the sole automatic promotion ticket.

That haul, including a hat-trick against Treaty United and all four in the 4-3 triumph, edged the vote for SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of Month in his favour over Premier Division royalty Max Mata and Jack Byrne.

Coughlan was among their top-flight company for most of his career and could have remained there when he was seeking an escape from his idleness at St Patrick’s Athletic in February but 2023 was about a new direction.

In the 26-year-old’s drive for a cross-channel move, he felt the combination of the ambitious Blues and the assistance of a personal analyst would be the perfect combination.

“I spend an hour every week with my psychologist/analyst reviewing games and it’s been paying dividends,” said the Limerick native without revealing the guru’s identity.

“It’s something I’ve only been doing recently, ensuring I save energy.

“I’m more direct, in where I am and what I do. I’m probably getting less involved in the game and more focusing on how I can hurt him.

“The club does team analysis but it’s about looking in detail as to why I do this or that, asking questions and talking about mental processes like how do I come back from missing a chance. Little tiny details are making a big difference for me.”

Principally, it has elevated him to top scorer in the country and enhanced his transfer prospects come the summer.

“My girlfriend is from England and our plan was to move over there,” he explains about the background to his February switch to the south-east.

“Since coming back here from Huddersfield Town in 2017, my goal has always been to play at the highest possible level, whether that’s across the water, here or whatever.

“The most important thing was getting games. If I was fully fit and was playing games, the rest would take care of itself and it’s been proven this season.

“If I’d stayed in the Premier, it could have been the same old, whereas I needed something to motivate me and show how good I am. Waterford was the best move.”