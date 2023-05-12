Cork City captain Coleman wants side 'to learn to see out games'

Captain Cian Coleman feels that closing the deal is the key to Cork City fleeing what interim manager Liam Buckley has classified as a mini crisis.

Five straight losses and the resignation of Leeside legend Colin Healy as gaffer has generated a cloud over City’s survival prospects, just 14 matches into a 36-game Premier Division campaign.

Coleman first came on the City scene when they were consistently challenging for nationwide supremacy, with the graduate moving to Cobh Ramblers, Limerick and St Patrick’s Athletic before returning home.

It was a different outlook in his second stint, the Rebel Army ending the Covid-19 curtailed season relegated and while they’ve regained top-flight status this year, the early throes have been bruising.

Six times this term City have led in matches yet have only two wins to show.

Last-gasp equalisers conceded in back-to-back visits to Shamrock and Sligo Rovers in March stung, as did the latest turnout St Patrick’s Athletic engineered against them on Friday at Turner’s Cross to win 3-2.

Tonight they travel to Dundalk, one of the two teams they’ve beaten, with Coleman noting the urgency of picking up results.

Drogheda United, who host St Pat’s tonight, have extended the gap to City in the relegation playoff spot to five points while basement side UCD, at home to Shamrock Rovers, are just one win away from climbing level.

“We have to learn to see out games,” asserted 26-year-old Coleman.

“Last week, having gone 2-1 up at half-time, we were in a great position but we can't be letting teams back into matches.

“We got to start getting wins on the board and points quickly. There is still a long way to go in the campaign but you can’t keep saying that every week. We know what we got to do.

“I believe in this squad of players and we know we can turn it around but we have to stop the talking and get results now.”

In a league far superior to last year’s First Division standard, Coleman is conscious of not becoming stranded in the playoff spot – likely needing to overcome Waterford to preserve their status at the first attempt.

“It's all well and good saying keep Drogheda within us but they are five points ahead so to close that gap we have to win matches,” said the versatile operator, who prefers playing at the back rather than the midfield role he’s been requested to deputise in on occasion this season.

“There hasn’t been much in most of the games. We’re scoring goals but keeping the ball out of the net will give us a chance but as a team.

“I'll only enjoy it if we're keeping clean sheets, to be honest, personally, I need to be better and we all need to be.”

Even Coleman, one of the team’s cohort with previous Premier Division exposure, is surprised at the slog City are immersed in from their slow start.

“I definitely knew it would be tough but probably didn’t expect us to be where we are now,” he confessed.

“We’re in it now and know what to expect. That will help lads going forward in terms of what to do and not to. Some lads are young and learning as we go and we’ve to start picking up results.

“Every game in last year’s First Division was tough in its own way - that it’s a difficult league to get out of - but the level is much higher here.

“The Premier has improved in the last few years – teams are progressing further in Europe now.

“We had success last year but there’s highs and lows. Now we’ve to deal with those lows on the other side but we’ll be fighting till the end and give everything.”

Completing a double over Dundalk would be a nice way to instigate a revival.

“Our win at Turner’s Cross last month shows we can beat them,” he said of the task against the Lilywhites.

“Dundalk are on a good run of form. They’ve shown that if you get a few wins in this league you move up the table.”