Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier with France moved to Parc de Princes

Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier with France in Paris will be hosted at the Parc des Princes.
Stephen Kenny's side are slated to take on Les Bleus in September.
The Stade de France, which would ordinarily host the crunch game, will be used for the Rugby World Cup.
The news, confirmed by the FFF, will be of interest to Ireland fans with PSG's home ground significantly smaller than the St Denis venue.
The Stade des Princes has a 47,000-capacity.
Ireland travel to Greece and host Gibraltar in June before the double header with France and the Netherlands.