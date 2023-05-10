Early double puts Inter in control of Milan Derby Champions League semi

TWENTY years after these two rivals last met in a Champions League semi-final, Inter Milan took a significant step towards avenging their defeat in 2003 with a dominant performance that could have seen them put the tie out of reach.

The outcome of this first leg was determined by two goals in three minutes in the first half when Edin Dzeko’s superb volley and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s well taken second, put Simone Inzaghi’s side in control.

It could have been much worse for AC Milan, their city rivals, who benefited from the intervention of VAR following a contentious penalty decision and their opponent’s failure to make more of a number of good chances.

Inter displayed more intent and purpose throughout the game and will have be confident they can complete the job when the two teams meet again in the San Siro next week. If Milan are to recover, they will have to improve on a dismal performance, particularly defensively as they were repeatedly overwhelmed by Inzaghi’s side.

Milan were undoubtedly weakened by the absence of striker Rafael Leao but their problems ran far deeper. They were weak in midfield and regularly exposed in areas all over the pitch while it was Inter who demonstrated the hunger expected from a side with an eye on a place in the final in Istanbul.

Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

The intensity of the opening stages only served to illustrate the depth of the rivalry underpinning this fixture and quickly dispelled any sense this would be a cagey affair. And it quickly became clear the frantic nature of the game suited Inter better as Inzaghi’s side wasted little time asserting themselves and exposing an uncharacteristically fragile Milan defence, who appeared incapable of closing down their opponents attacking efforts.

Just eight minutes had gone when Inter forced a corner that was swung in by Hakan Calhanoglu. Dzeko used all his nous to keep his marker Davide Calabria at arms length, giving him the space to connect with a hooked volley that powered past Mike Maignan.

Worse was to come for Milan three minutes later. If the opening goal had exposed the home side’s failure to defend a set-piece, Inter’s second highlighted the ease with which Inzaghi’s side were able to move easily through the yawning gaps in the Milan half.

Nicolo Barella won the ball near halfway and released Federico Dimarco on the left. A switch inside was dummied by Lautaro Martinez allowing Mkhitaryan to run onto the ball and into the penalty area where the former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder easily beat Maignan.

Pioli’s side appeared utterly disorganised and unable to stem the flow. Maignan was an onlooker when a rasping shot from Calhanoglu struck the inside of the post and Mkhitaryan should have done much better than blast his follow up shot over the bar.

Inter’s positive, aggressive approach ensured they won battles all over the pitch while a tentative Milan appeared incapable of developing any kind of momentum.

A home chance finally came in the 30th minute when Calabria’s clever backheel hit the side-netting.

It appeared, however, that any hope of a fightback had gone a minute later when Martinez easily turned defender Simon Kjaer and went to ground as he moved between the recovering defender and Fikayo Tomori inside the Milan area.

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko, center, celebrates with team mates after the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The Spanish referee awarded a penalty and booked Kjaer but was advised to review the incident by the VAR. There was clearly contact as Kjaer appeared to grab Martinez, but the match official decided on second viewing that it wasn’t enough to justify the spot-kick.

It was a major let off for the home side but if they were to take advantage, they would have to improve dramatically in the second half.

The initial signs were promising for Pioli’s side as they demonstrated a purpose that had been missing during the previous 45 minutes. Brahaim Diaz curled a shot wide and Junior Messias made a hash of a good opportunity to test Inter keeper Andre Onana.

It also soon became clear, though, that they had failed repair their flaky defences when Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni strolled forward before releasing Dzeko was would have been celebrating a second goal but for an excellent Maignan save.

Yet while Inter remained the more assured side, they were unable to create the same waves of pressure that had proved so effective before the break and were unable to find a decisive third goal.

For Milan, there were positives to be drawn from an improved second half but their prospects of working their way back hinge on their ability to address the glaring weaknesses they showed as well as on the fitness for Leao.

Inter, meanwhile, will just hope for more of the same.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan 6; Calabria 6, Tomori 6, Kjaer 4 (Thiaw 59, 6), Hernandez 6; Tonali 5, Krunic 6; Diaz 6, Bennacer 6 (Junior Messias 18, 6), Saelemaekers 5 (origi 59, 6); Giroud 6.

Subs not used: Mirante, Nava, Ballo, Rebić, Kalulu, Origi,, Pobega, Gabbia, De Ketelaere.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Onana 6; Darmian 6, Acerbi 7, Bastoni 7 ; Dumfries 6, Barella 6, Calhanoglu 7, Mkhitaryan 7 (Brozović 63, 6), Dimarco 7 (De Vrij 70, 6); Martínez 8 (Correa 78, 6), Dzeko 8 (Lukaku 70, 6).

Subs not used: Handanovič, Cordaz, Gagliardini, Gosens, Bellanova, Asllani, D'Ambrosio, Zanotti, Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain) 6