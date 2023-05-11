Ireland WNT manager Vera Pauw defends FAI’s increased ticket prices

Vera Pauw has defended the FAI’s increased ticket prices, insisting the hike will avoid swatches of empty rows at Ireland’s women’s matches.

A first-ever season-ticket released last week, encompassing two pre-World Cup friendlies against Zambia and France, followed by Nations League meetings with Northern Ireland, Hungary and Armenia, works out more expensive than last year’s playoff for the World Cup playoff against Finland.

That penultimate qualifier, which paved the way for their famous win over Scotland in October, was overshadowed by the hundreds of unoccupied seats at Tallaght Stadium.

Pauw was livid about the ‘sold-out’ crunch clash being under attended, deeming it a ‘shame’ that ticketless girls were left ‘crying at home’. What was trumpeted as a record attendance of 6,952 was shy of the 7,800 tickets offloaded.

Against that backdrop, she has no issue with the FAI jacking up prices for her Tallaght Tigers. Paying upfront typically attracts a discount but, on a match-by-match basis, the cost per ticket has increased from €10 to €18 for adults and €5 to €8 for Under-16s.

Family bundles, for two adults and two Under-16s, have more than doubled to €48 from €20.

GIRLS IN GREEN: Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw, right, and former Republic of Ireland international Olivia O'Toole during a grassroots girls schools blitz, part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour in Dublin, at Irishtown Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“To be honest, what I do remember is that when ticket prices were low, we had 1,000 people not turning up against Finland,” surmised the Ireland boss, in charge for almost four years now.

“I think that is the key issue. We need to get the stadium full but people don’t show up if it’s too cheap. It’s not earning money for us because everything costs more. We’ll see how it goes but we think that we are worth the money.”

The FAI have been an outlier among most European nations, including the UK teams, in declining to share their national stadium with the women’s team.

When they belatedly embraced the trend for the send-off game against the French on July 6, it was discovered Aviva Stadium would be unavailable due to pitch maintenance for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Tallaght’s fourth stand, spiking the capacity to over 10,000, won’t be open until after the World Cup and Pauw doesn’t agree with the notion of moving to Dublin 4 to both meet demand whilst reducing the prices during a cost-of-living crisis.

“Research shows that it is the opposite, actually,” countered the Dutchwoman.

“If you sell too cheap, people do not come. It’s the same with perfume. Even if you say, ‘this is the same perfume’, but one is €20 and the other is €120, people will not buy it.

“That’s the case with tickets, which I feel are at a very reasonable price. I have the same feeling that you have (of lowering prices) because you want families and clubs to come, that’s for sure.

“But the money coming in is not going into any pockets other than the development of the game. It’s not earning money for us; only staying in football.”

Pauw intends on finalising her 23-player squad before that farewell friendly against Les Bleus, even if the deadline doesn’t arise till four days later on July 10.

The influx of foreign-born recruits - Aoife Mannion, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva seem certs for the flight to Brisbane on July 8 – is done till after the tournament.

Ireland will have one additional training game behind closed doors against an unnamed fellow qualifier before the internal flight to Sydney ahead of their group opener against Australia on July 20 in front of 83,000 fans.

“That will never be easy because I know I will break and destroy dreams,” she said of whittling her selection down to three goalkeepers and 20 outfield players.

“I will hate my job at that time.”