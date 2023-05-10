Sky is the limit for Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, says Cork City coach

The sky is the limit according to Cork City coach Richie Holland for Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh whose 18th birthday on Thursday is set to intensify transfer interest from English Premier League clubs.

His recent form, two goals in three games against Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic, has been a rarified bright spot in an otherwise season of toil for the Rebel Army back in the top-flight.

Holland has remained on the staff since his boss Colin Healy last week quit amid a losing streak that has reached five games heading into Friday’s trip to Dundalk and the coach has observed the progress of the attacking midfielder since his day within the Academy system.

City have in the past year exported a gallery of budding talent in David Harrington, Cathal Heffernan, Franco Umeh and Matthew Moore.

Scouts from Chelsea, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have watched their latest graduate in action lately and Holland wouldn’t be surprised if he’s snapped up once the window opens on July 1 now that he’s passing the 18th-birthday threshold that UK clubs are permitted to recruit.

“In the first team, when a younger player comes up you always know by the players if they are having him,” explained Holland, who along with Declan Coleman is assisting the two Liams, Buckley and Kearney, on a caretaker capacity for Friday’s trip to Oriel.

“First session, you could notice the boys were having him straight away. You could see the qualities he had. He will get better because Joe is always wants more information. He is always looking to improve and get better.

“I saw the reports on Tuesday and it wouldn't surprise me, to be honest. He’s returned from a bad injury, after being very professional in terms of his rehab, and he looks stronger now for his age. He’s always been very good technically on the ball but you can see from the work he’s done that he is able to deal with players now in duels. The sky is the limit for him really.”

Aaron Bolger returns from his one-match ban for Friday, unlike Ally Gilchrist who has another two to serve. Cian Bargary is definitely out, Jonas Häkkinen doubtful but the biggest concern revolves around Alvin Winbo. He had to be carried off the pitch injured at Bohemians last Monday week and the medical checks spell trouble.

“It could be ligaments,” revealed Holland about the Swede. “The swelling is bad and we just have to wait for it to settle down before we know but it looks a bad one to be honest. It's not great.

“He has come over here to Ireland and got used to living here, first of all, and the league itself with the tempo it's played at. You could see against Bohs the quality he has. It's a big blow for the boy and for us.”