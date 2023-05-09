Champions League talking points: De Bruyne steps up as lethal strikers fail to fire 

Battle of No9s falls flat

It was billed as a clash that would be defined by the Ballon d’Or winning No9 against the man with sights on taking the crown. But neither Karim Benzema, the reigning world’s best player, nor Erling Haaland, the signing City have believed can finally land them European glory, made a lasting impact. Haaland was particularly quiet with a low first-time shot straight at Courtois in the 15th minute and a difficult header straight at keeper a minute later the only notable moments on an even when he had fewer touches than any other starting player.

Benzema, who was denied by a fine Ederson save approaching the latter stages, at least got involved more with general play by aiming to feed Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo on either side of him.

De Bruyne steps up - again

This was the 32nd goal Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in so far this season - 10 of them his own, with 22 assists. And should they complete the job at the Etihad next week, by some distance the most important. In the post-away goals era it is worth a little less than before but do not underestimate the psychological enormity.

De Bruyne has suffered more Champions League heartbreak than most of this City team but he has never been one to shirk. The definition of talisman, he yet again stepped up in a time of need with a ferocious strike - and, with home advantage, made City favourites to progress despite history attempting to tell us otherwise.

Camavinga against the grain

Vinicius Jr may have produced the stunning finish but he must show plenty of gratitude to Eduardo Camavinga for the courageous run that brought the ball to the goalscorer’s feet. At a time when there is so much talk about City’s John Stones and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold stepping into midfield from right back, the 20-year-old France star has been doing the opposite in recent months by moving from a central role into the left of Real’s defence.

But for all the benefits that brings when Real have the ball, there were a couple of hairy defensive moments - not least his careless pass inside that was intercepted by Rodri in the lead up to Kevin De Bruyne’s leveller. He was also booked entering the final 10 minutes.

Guardiola’s straightforward selection

For once there was no curveball from the City head coach but that was as much down to him working with a small core as potential lessons from past mistakes. Guardiola has referred to it consistently all season: he has the Premier League’s smallest squad. It is a luxuriously talented one, of course, but there are only 15 dependable, experienced outfield players at his disposal - and one of them, Nathan Ake, was ruled out through injury. So much for Sam Allardyce’s claim last weekend that “they have the best two teams [in the league] with the number of players they have.”

It does not cosset Guardiola from producing a lopsided formation, however - maybe that will be kept for next week’s second leg.

Rudiger’s subtle arm

When Antonio Rudiger, forever a no-nonsense defender who enjoys flirting with the dark arts, clattered Ilkay Gundogan and very subtly moved his forearm into the jaw of the City captain’s head midway through the first half, it was impossible not to draw parallels with the Germany defender’s challenge on De Bruyne in the 2021 Champions League final. By ending the City star’s game then, Rudiger gave his Chelsea side a huge advantage on route to lifting the trophy in Porto.

There were no facial fractures on this occasion and Gundogan was OK to continue after some treatment but it laid the foundations for a game that became increasingly niggly and heated - highlighted by the theatrical tete-a-tete between Dani Carvajal and Jack Grealish.