Five-star Everton stun Brighton to boost survival hopes

Brighton 1 Everton 5

Everton ripped up the form book at the Amex, winning for the first time in eight games and only the second time on the road all season. A brace from Abdoulaye Doucoure and an own goal from Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele gave them a 3-0 lead at the break and Dwight McNeil added a fourth and a last-gasp fifth in the second half, to make it easily their biggest victory of the season.

It takes them out of the bottom three at the perfect time, with three matches to play: at home to Manchester City – good luck with that – and Bournemouth and away to Wolves.

Alexis Mac Allister replied for Brighton, who made a game of it after half-time, but it was too little, too late. The result was a blow to the Seagulls' hopes of a first European campaign, with an injury-hit squad now facing games against the present top three among their five remaining fixtures. Everton were ahead after only 34 seconds when Brighton lost possession on their left. Dominic Calvert-Lewin spun past Lewis Dunk and crossed low to the far post where Doucoure was unmarked and hooked the ball in unchallenged.

Needless to say, the goal put a spring into Everton’s heels and they positively snapped into tackles and pressed with relish. That made it difficult for Brighton to play out from the back with their usual comfort, and Mac Allister had his pocket picked when Steele rolled the ball out to him too casually, Dunk eventually clearing the danger.

But Dunk was having an unusually torrid time against Calvert-Lewin, and was shown a yellow card for pulling the striker down after another sharp turn. His defensive partner, Adam Webster was also having to work hard, blocking a goal-bound effort from Dwight McNeil.

A second Everton goal was looking more likely than an equaliser and it arrived after 29 minutes. Brighton lost the ball far upfield and McNeil was allowed to carry it unchallenged down the left. He had all the time he wanted to look up and spot Doucoure’s run into an equally vast amount of empty space on the right, and the midfielder gratefully accepted the gift, volleying past Steele from 10 yards.

Brighton’s answer was to get the ball to Kaoru Mitoma at every opportunity. The Japan winger was keen to take on right back Nathan Patterson, and the defender was often at full stretch against one of the attacking discoveries of the season. But when the ball was crossed, the defence stood firm, and when the ball was sent along the ground, Everton took great pleasure in interrupting Brighton’s pretty patterns with some uncomplicated clearances and extremely robust challenges.

Yet it was effective and after 34 minutes Everton led 3-0. The chance seemed to have gone when Alex Iwobi's over-hit pass sent Doucoure too far wide, but McNeil took his pass and crossed low, the ball going in off Steele as he left his near-post. And it would have been 4-0 if Dunk had not blocked a point-blank effort from James Garner.

Brighton had lost possession 74 times in the first half and head coach Roberto De Zerbi took drastic action at the interval, making a quadruple substitution that included the return from injury of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson. For a while the home crowd was energised, and Everton were pushed back. Ferguson forced a fine save from Jordan Pickford, although a raised flag would probably have disallowed a goal.

Yerry Mina stuck his head in the way of a goal-bound shot from Solly March. Pickford finger-tipped a fierce shot from Ferguson onto the crossbar, and Alexis Mac Allister glanced a header onto the same piece of woodwork. The Argentina World Cup winner was then denied by another excellent stop from the England goalkeeper.

But no breakthrough came and Everton made sure after 75 minutes when McNeil took Iwobi’s pass, twisted past Dunk and Steele and scored into an empty net.

Brighton got a small consolation with ten minutes left as Mitoma’s lunging shot came back off the post and went in off the head of the prone Mac Allister. Pickford saved again from Ferguson but even a second Brighton goal would not have been enough on the sort of day that Everton and their fans have enjoyed all too rarely. And McNeil sealed it in added time, racing away from Pascal Gross and smashing the ball high past Steele’s right hand.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Steele 5; Gross 4, Webster 6 (Colwill 46, 6), Dunk 4, Estupinan 5; Caicedo 5, Mac Allister 6; Buonanotte 5 (March 46 6, Gilmour 78), Welbeck 4 (Ferguson 46, 7), Mitoma 6; Undav 5 (Enciso 46, 6).

Substitutes: Sanchez, Ayari, Gilmour, van Hecke, Moran.

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford 6; Patterson 6, Mina 7, Tarkowski 7, Mykolenko 6; Iwobi 7, Garner 7, Gueye 7 (Onana 86), Doucoure 7, McNeil 8; Calvert-Lewin 9 (Maupay 87).

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Davies, Coady, Simms.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).