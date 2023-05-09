Real Madrid v Manchester City: Three key battles

Kyle Walker v Vinicius Junior

Pep Guardiola left the England defender out of the weekend win over Leeds, an indication that he is banking on his experience and pace for the visit to Madrid. It has hardly been a vintage season from the veteran fullback, with injuries, indifferent form and off-field distractions raising their head. But even if Guardiola's faith and patience with Walker have worn thin, his options are severely limited. With Vinicius Junior likely to provide the La Liga side’s main attacking threat, this is not the game for Guardiola to employ his "inverted full-back" role, which has often seen John Stones spend more time in midfield than in defence. And teenage defender Rico Lewis, who started against Leeds, is hugely promising but the Bernabeu is no place for potential.

Ilkay Gundogan v Toni Kroos

Gundogan’s future at the Etihad Stadium remains uncertain but the midfielder’s central importance to City’s ambitions this season was underlined by his two-goal performance against Leeds. The German, 32, has been on the losing side in two Champions League finals, with Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and City two years ago, and his midfield contest with his international team-mate could go a long way towards determining whether he gets the chance to make it third time lucky. Gundogan’s ability to link play - illustrated by the fact his 193 touches were the most in a Premier League match for three years - and ability to arrive in goalscoring positions will have been noted by Carlo Ancelotti. Equally, Kroos’s continuing excellence and his range of passing ensures he remains a central figure at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Erling Haaland v Antonio Rudiger

The presence of Haaland provides Guardiola’s side with an added dimension as they seek to avenge their defeat to the La Liga side at the same stage of the competition 12 months ago. A return of 51 goals in his first season illustrates the Norway forward’s impact but that didn’t prevent him getting both barrels from his manager after passing up the chance to add to that tally from the penalty spot on Saturday. Real’s attempts to contain Haaland won’t be helped by the absence of Eder Militao, the commanding centre-back who is suspended for the first leg. However, Rudiger, the former Chelsea defender, is a more than capable deputy.